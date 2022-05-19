Syracuse Officially Announces New Name for What Was the Carrier Dome

Syracuse’s Carrier Dome was an iconic name for a sporting venue before the school announced it was changing the name last month. Now, the name change is official, as JMA Wireless now owns the naming rights for the next 10 years.

The arena’s official new name is now the JMA Dome.

“This is an exciting moment for Syracuse University, Syracuse Athletics and the broader Central New York community,” Syracuse chancellor Kent Syverud said. “With JMA Wireless as our new naming partner, our campus community, student-athletes and fans alike can expect a world-class event experience, unlike anything they’ve ever seen before at Syracuse University.”

This year will be the first time in the venue’s history that it will have a name other than the Carrier Dome, which plays host to five separate university teams. However, the university has a good reason why, as JMA will lead a “digital infrastructure transformation” along with the naming rights.

According to athletic director John Wildhack, the partnership with JMA will bring dividends to attending a sporting event on campus.

“Our fans have unmatched passion for all things Orange and they want to show that by sharing their experiences in real-time across their social media channels. They also want to be able to check the scores of other games, text their fellow fans and scroll through relevant content. This can be seamlessly achieved with access to 5G capabilities and the multimedia services that will be available under the Dome roof,” Wildhack said.

It’s been a while since Syracuse benefited from its former deal with Carrier, as the corporation closed down plants in the city back in 2003.

Syracuse recently renovated the new JMA Dome, investing $118 million to upgrade the building, including a new roof, air conditioning system and upgraded scoreboard. This naming deal will also allow Syracuse to invest in the surrounding community.

