The No. 1 ranked high school quarterback recruit for the class of 2023, Arch Manning, has officially narrowed his extensive college search down to six schools, 247Sports reported.

Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson to Archie, is a five-star recruit from New Orleans’ Isidore Newman. He’s been heavily sought after by most of the top college football programs.

247Sports’s Steve Wiltfong provided updates in Manning’s selection process as he narrowed it down to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas.

“It’s an important next wave in his process where he wants to get out and see some of these programs go through spring practice and get a feel for the coaches and how they are in that setting and how the players respond to him,” Wiltfong said.

There are three schools particularly that have interested Manning the most: Alabama, Georgia and Texas.

“I think that Alabama, Georgia and Texas, particularly, have done a really good job with Arch, who has high interest in all the schools I mentioned,” Wiltfong said. “LSU’s making a later move here under the new coaching staff, and the same goes for Florida, and I think he wants to give those programs a good look. He’s intrigued by them.”

It’s important to note that his uncle Peyton’s school, Tennessee, is not on his list anymore. Manning’s father’s, uncle Eli’s and grandfather’s alma mater, the University of Mississippi, is still in the running, though.

“And then, certainly, Ole Miss—Charlie Weis Jr., the new offensive coordinator went into Arch’s school all three weeks of the January period and (head coach) Lane Kiffin spent most of one day there as well, and he’s a legacy recruit for the Rebels (as Cooper Manning’s son and Eli Manning’s nephew). But expect him to take some spring and summer visits and then go from there.”

Manning is currently in his junior basketball season, and then he plans to focus on deciding where to attend college in fall 2023.

