Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Arch Manning Narrows His College Search Down to Six Teams

The No. 1 ranked high school quarterback recruit for the class of 2023, Arch Manning, has officially narrowed his extensive college search down to six schools, 247Sports reported.

Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson to Archie, is a five-star recruit from New Orleans’ Isidore Newman. He’s been heavily sought after by most of the top college football programs.

247Sports’s Steve Wiltfong provided updates in Manning’s selection process as he narrowed it down to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas.

“It’s an important next wave in his process where he wants to get out and see some of these programs go through spring practice and get a feel for the coaches and how they are in that setting and how the players respond to him,” Wiltfong said.

There are three schools particularly that have interested Manning the most: Alabama, Georgia and Texas.

SI Recommends

“I think that Alabama, Georgia and Texas, particularly, have done a really good job with Arch, who has high interest in all the schools I mentioned,” Wiltfong said. “LSU’s making a later move here under the new coaching staff, and the same goes for Florida, and I think he wants to give those programs a good look. He’s intrigued by them.”

It’s important to note that his uncle Peyton’s school, Tennessee, is not on his list anymore. Manning’s father’s, uncle Eli’s and grandfather’s alma mater, the University of Mississippi, is still in the running, though.

“And then, certainly, Ole Miss—Charlie Weis Jr., the new offensive coordinator went into Arch’s school all three weeks of the January period and (head coach) Lane Kiffin spent most of one day there as well, and he’s a legacy recruit for the Rebels (as Cooper Manning’s son and Eli Manning’s nephew). But expect him to take some spring and summer visits and then go from there.”

Manning is currently in his junior basketball season, and then he plans to focus on deciding where to attend college in fall 2023.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Kim Reynolds addressing members of the Iowa Legislature.
Play
Sports

Iowa Bans Transgender Girls From Women’s Sports

There are 10 other states with similar legislation.

By Joseph Salvador
Roman Abramovich
Play
Soccer

Abramovich’s Complex, Successful, Transformative Chelsea Reign

An end of a nearly two-decade era is coming for Chelsea, one marked by big spending, trophies and an owner who ushered in a new age—not entirely for the better.

By Jonathan Wilson
Larry Bird
Play
Extra Mustard

Recent ’First Take’ Debate Goes Viral After Chris Russo’s Answer

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo’s opinion went viral after another debate with Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take.’

By Daniel Chavkin
kenny pickett
Extra Mustard

Kenny Pickett Records Small Hand-Size Measurement at Combine

Will Pickett's draft stock be impacted?

By Nick Selbe
Shadows of people appear from behind the Ukrainian flag during a rally in support of Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, on Monument Circle in Indianapolis. A Rally In Support Of Ukraine Brings People Together In Downtown Indianapolis
More Sports

Ukrainian Biathlete Killed While Defending Country Against Russia

Yevhen Maylshev was 19-years-old.

By Jelani Scott
Shane Olivea with the Chargers.
NFL

Former Ohio State, Chargers OL Shane Olivea Dies at 40

His cause of death has not been made public at this time.

By Joseph Salvador
charlotte
Soccer

Charlotte FC to Break MLS Attendance Record in Home Debut

The new MLS franchise will face the LA Galaxy on Saturday at the Carolina Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium.

By Andrew Gastelum
NFL Field and Logo
Play
NFL

NFL, NFLPA Announce Immediate Suspension of COVID-19 Protocols

The league sent out a memo announcing it will no longer require teams to follow its COVID-19 protocols.

By Daniel Chavkin