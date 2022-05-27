UNC Women’s Lacrosse Pulls Off Absurd Comeback to Head to NCAA Finals

North Carolina’s women’s lacrosse team came back from down seven goals against Northwestern in the Final Four to defeat the Wildcats, 15-14, in regulation.

Northwestern outscored North Carolina 6-0 in the first quarter, and the Tar Heels only scored two goals in the second, entering halftime down 8-2. The Wildcats largest lead was eight, as they were up 13-5 late in the third quarter.

Then, everything changed in a blink. Right before the third quarter clock expired, Caitlyn Wurzburger scored for Carolina to cut the lead to seven with 15 minutes left. After the two sides traded a goal each to begin the fourth, the Tar Heels scored eight straight goals, including five of the final six by Sam Geiersbach.

Geiersbach tied the game with 2:25 to go, then gave her team the lead with 1:03 remaining. North Carolina ran out the clock from there for the victory.

The top-ranked Tar Heels, who entered the tournament undefeated, will have a chance to make history with an undefeated season on Sunday in the championship game. They are looking for their third championship since 2013.

North Carolina will either face the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the tournament. Defending champion Boston College and a one-loss Maryland team are battling in the second semifinals for the right to play the Tar Heels.

No matter what happens on Sunday, the Tar Heels were able to add a memorable moment to a memorable season in the semifinals.

