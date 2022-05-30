The Maryland men’s lacrosse team held off a late rally attempt by Cornell on Monday to secure a 9–7 win in the national championship game, capping off a dominant undefeated season.

The Terrapins held a 9–2 lead and appeared on their way to another comfortable win, but Cornell scored five unanswered goals to get within striking distance. The Big Red got within three goals with 7:27 remaining in the fourth quarter, but was grounded from there, with Cornell’s final goal not coming until under a minute left in the game.

Maryland is the first men’s team to have an undefeated national championship since Virginia in 2006. The Terrapins avenged last season’s loss to Virginia in the national title game, scoring their first championship since 2017 and just the program’s fourth during the NCAA era.

Midfielder Anthony DeMaio led Maryland with four goals and one assist on the day, while attackman Logan Wisnauskas had two goals and two assists. The win solidified the second national title for Maryland under head coach John Tillman, who had previously lost in the championship game five different times.

More College Coverage: