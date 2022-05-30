Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College

Maryland Wins National Lacrosse Championship, Completes Undefeated Season

The Maryland men’s lacrosse team held off a late rally attempt by Cornell on Monday to secure a 9–7 win in the national championship game, capping off a dominant undefeated season.

The Terrapins held a 9–2 lead and appeared on their way to another comfortable win, but Cornell scored five unanswered goals to get within striking distance. The Big Red got within three goals with 7:27 remaining in the fourth quarter, but was grounded from there, with Cornell’s final goal not coming until under a minute left in the game.

Maryland is the first men’s team to have an undefeated national championship since Virginia in 2006. The Terrapins avenged last season’s loss to Virginia in the national title game, scoring their first championship since 2017 and just the program’s fourth during the NCAA era.

Midfielder Anthony DeMaio led Maryland with four goals and one assist on the day, while attackman Logan Wisnauskas had two goals and two assists. The win solidified the second national title for Maryland under head coach John Tillman, who had previously lost in the championship game five different times.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More College Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

jeff gladney
NFL

Cardinals Cornerback Jeff Gladney Dies at 25, per Reports

Gladney played college football at TCU and was a first-round pick by the Vikings in 2020.

By Nick Selbe
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) warms up before a game against the Kings.
NBA

ESPN Adds Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum as NBA Analyst

He’ll make his debut for the network during the 2022 NBA Finals.

By Associated Press
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the net.
Tennis

Time Set for Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic French Open Quarterfinal

The duo is set to do battle in the most anticipated match of the event.

By Mike McDaniel
Rams defensive tckle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
NFL

Aaron Donald Explains Why He Joined Kanye West’s Donda Sports

The Rams star said the rapper even wanted him to be in one of his music videos.

By Joseph Salvador
New Chelsea owner Todd Boelhy at a match.
Soccer

Todd Boehly Officially Completes $3.2 Billion Purchase of Chelsea

The Dodgers part-owner heads the consortium that will run Chelsea, which won 21 trophies in 19 years under the ownership of Roman Abramovich.

By Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader in MLB power rankings graphic
MLB

Power Rankings: Checking In As Teams Cross 50-Game Mark

The top three teams stay the same, but an electric back-end bullpen combo has the Brewers steadily climbing.

By Nick Selbe
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the French Open
Tennis

As With Any Novak Djokovic-Rafael Nadal Clash, Savor This Rivalry While You Can

The most textured rivalry in men’s tennis has crossed the globe and encompassed all kinds of circumstances. Tuesday’s 59th meeting will be no different.

By Jon Wertheim
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks with Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after their game at TD Garden.
Extra Mustard

NBA Twitter Gets ‘Warriors in Six’ Trending for NBA Finals

Golden State hasn’t lost a home game this entire postseason.

By Joseph Salvador