SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Responds To Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Feud
Deion Sanders Adds Former Big Ten Head Coach to Jackson State Staff

Deion Sanders has shown a unique ability to land talented recruits as the coach at Jackson State, but the latest quality addition to his program will be on his coaching staff.

According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, former Minnesota coach Tim Brewster is expected to join Sanders’s Jackson State staff ahead of the 2022 season. Brewster was most recently the tight ends coach and assistant head coach at Florida under Dan Mullen.

Prior to spending the last two seasons with the Gators, Brewster was tight ends coach, assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator at North Carolina in 2019. He joined the Tar Heels after serving as Jimbo Fisher’s tight ends coach at Texas A&M in ’18 and Florida State from ’13 to ’17.

Brewster boasts ample experience on the sidelines, including a stint as the head coach at Minnesota from 2007 to ’10 during which he amassed a 15–30 record. He’s also spent time in the NFL as an assistant with the Chargers and Broncos. 

Brewster’s veteran leadership will be welcomed by a Jackson State team that went 11–2 and 8–0 in conference play last season. The performance came after Sanders, who took over the program that was 4–8 in 2019, led the Tigers to a 4–3 mark during a spring 2021 season.

Sanders won the 2021 Eddie Robinson Award, which is presented to the national FCS coach of the year.

Jackson State is set to open its 2022 season against Florida A&M on Sept. 4.

Jackson State Tigers
