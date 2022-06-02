Skip to main content
Massachusetts Lacrosse Player Aidan Kaminska Dies at 19

The University of Massachusetts announced Thursday that lacrosse player Aidan Kaminska died on Monday. His cause of death was not mentioned. He was 19 years old. 

Kaminska was a sophomore communications major from Port Jefferson, New York, and was a midfielder for the Minutemen. He was selected Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) All-Rookie Team and was also named to the CAA All-Tournament Team. 

“The Massachusetts athletics department extends condolences to Aidan’s family, friends, teammates and coaches,” the release said. “University resources are available for members of the UMass community to utilize during this challenging time.”

The wake for Kaminska will be Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. ET at Bryant Funeral Home on Old Town Road in East Setauket, New York. The funeral will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET at Infant Jesus Chapel at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, New York. The burial will follow at St. James RC Church on 25A in Setauket, New York. 

