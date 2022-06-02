Skip to main content
Texas A&M AD Says First Game vs. Texas Will Be at Kyle Field, per Report

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said Thursday he expects the first game between Texas and Texas A&M this decade will be played at Kyle Field in College Station. 

“I can’t imagine the atmosphere when that game is played,” Bjork told the Houston Chronicle during the SEC spring meetings. “And it will be played at Kyle Field.”

The Aggies and Longhorns met 118 times from 1894 to 2011 before Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC. Texas is now following suit more than a decade later, with its move to the SEC slated to take place no later than 2025. Texas’s move, and subsequent matchup with Texas A&M could take place in 2024. 

Texas holds a 76-37-5 lead in the rivalry, including a win in the 2011 battle. The Aggies have fared relatively well in the SEC, sporting a 34–14 record under Jimbo Fisher, who took over ahead of the ’18 season.

