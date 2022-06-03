ECU’s Bryson Worrell Hits Lefty, Righty Home Runs in Same Inning

The College Baseball World Series regionals are underway, and East Carolina got their tournament started with a bang. The Pirates blew out Coppin State 17–1 to begin their Greenville Regional schedule.

East Carolina peaked with an eight-run third inning, which also featured a rare highlight. Switch-hitting outfielder Bryson Worrell hit two home runs that inning, one from each side of the plate.

Worrell got things started with a lead-off home run hitting lefty, then capped the huge inning with a three-run home run as a righty.

Worrell led East Carolina with a career-high 14 home runs this season, one of only two players on the team to hit double digit dingers. He is currently playing as a fifth-year senior, but it is only his second season having accumulated over 200 plate appearances.

Hitting two home runs in one inning from both sides of the plate is a rare occurrence in baseball. It has happened just three times in the MLB: Carlos Baerga first did it in 1993, followed by Mark Bellhorn in 2002 and Kendrys Morales in 2012.

