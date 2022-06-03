Skip to main content
ECU’s Bryson Worrell Hits Lefty, Righty Home Runs in Same Inning

The College Baseball World Series regionals are underway, and East Carolina got their tournament started with a bang. The Pirates blew out Coppin State 17–1 to begin their Greenville Regional schedule.

East Carolina peaked with an eight-run third inning, which also featured a rare highlight. Switch-hitting outfielder Bryson Worrell hit two home runs that inning, one from each side of the plate.

Worrell got things started with a lead-off home run hitting lefty, then capped the huge inning with a three-run home run as a righty.

Worrell led East Carolina with a career-high 14 home runs this season, one of only two players on the team to hit double digit dingers. He is currently playing as a fifth-year senior, but it is only his second season having accumulated over 200 plate appearances.

Hitting two home runs in one inning from both sides of the plate is a rare occurrence in baseball. It has happened just three times in the MLB: Carlos Baerga first did it in 1993, followed by Mark Bellhorn in 2002 and Kendrys Morales in 2012.

