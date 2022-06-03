Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton announced on Thursday that he was retiring from football.

The Seminoles quarterback penned a heartfelt note thanking those who have loved and supported him over the years. “A 5’11 160lbs skinny Haole boy from Mililani, Hawaii was able to live out his football dream all the way in Florida and I’ll be forever grateful for that,” Milton wrote.

Milton transferred to Florida State after three seasons at Central Florida. Before coming to Florida State in December 2020, Milton had not played the two seasons prior due to a devastating knee injury against South Florida in November 2018. He used the two years to go through rehab and recovery.

In one season with the Seminoles, McKenzie threw for 775 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions in six games. And, according to Milton, with this year’s draft behind him, a “path to the NFL is not realistic.”

“A lot of people will wonder what if he never got hurt what if this what if that? I asked myself those same questions for awhile too,” Milton wrote.

However, Milton, who will likely be remembered as one of the best passers to ever play for the Knights program after throwing 72 touchdowns in 33 starts and recording 24 consecutive wins, said it was not until he saw his son on an ultrasound on Nov. 23, 2021, that he understood the obstacles of his journey.

“It took three years to put it all in perspective,” Milton wrote. “I get goosebumps thinking about how divine it is that three years to the day I get hurt, is the same day I see my baby boy for the first time. As much as I love playing QB and being in the locker room with the guys, I know there’s no greater opportunity/responsibility in this world than being a father.”

