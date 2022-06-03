Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Notre Dame Officially Updated Lyrics to School’s ‘Victory March’

The University of Notre Dame has officially changed the lyrics to its fight song, “Victory March,” after 114 years.

Previously, the lyrics said “While her loyal sons are marching onward to victory.” Now, the lyrics say “While her loyal sons and daughters march on to victory.”

Notre Dame posted an announcement on Friday morning with a video of various fans singing the fight song.

The song only mentioned men before due to the fact that the school was an all-men’s college until women first enrolled in 1972. So, now that it’s been 50 years since that decision, the school decided to commemorate the anniversary by updating the lyrics.

The anniversary also coincides with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in educational programs and activities.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The university also announced that it will be reimagining its campus’ “Main Circle,” the school’s ceremonial entrance to campus. It’s unknown at the time what the updates will look like.

“On this occasion of the anniversary of the admission of undergraduate women in 1972, we celebrate the invaluable contributions of women as students and graduates,” university president Rev. John I. Jenkins said during Thursday night’s announcement gala, via On3’s Blue and Gold. “The re-imaging of the Main Circle will be a tribute at the heart of our campus to the ways in which these women have inspired, led and enriched us.”

The song was released in 1908. Reverend Michael Shea and his brother John wrote the piece.

More College Sports Coverage:

For more Notre Dame coverage, go to Irish Breakdown. 

Breaking
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

YOU MAY LIKE

Jaguars wide receiver Tavon Austin runs with the ball.
NFL

Bills Sign Veteran WR Tavon Austin to Deal

The former No. 8 pick joins one of the NFL’s top offenses.

By Dan Lyons
US Soccer’s logo
Play
Soccer

U.S. Soccer CEO Wilson Leaving Job in October

There will be another change at the top at the U.S. Soccer Federation, with Will Wilson stepping away after two and a half years.

By Associated Press
AP22154126731499
Betting

Boston Rides Hot Shooting to Game 1 Win Over Golden State

By Kyle Wood
Camden’s DJ Wagner throws down a dunk
College Basketball

D.J. Wagner and the Fascinating Bluegrass Recruiting Battle

It’s Louisville vs. Kentucky—and with personal ties on both sides, this one’s got a steep historical backdrop.

By Pat Forde
Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins reacts after striking out
Play
MLB

It’s Getting Late Early for the Free-Falling Phillies

They are using the turnarounds of recent World Series winners as inspiration, but this once-promising team is in bad shape.

By Stephanie Apstein
Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi
MLB

Phillies Fire Manager Joe Girardi 51 Games Into Season

The manager has been with the organization since the start of the 2020 season.

By Madison Williams
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23)
Play
NBA

Draymond Green Shares Reaction to Warriors’ Game 1 Loss

The forward thinks the team will “be fine” and bounce back to overcome the shocking Thursday night loss.

By Madison Williams
Stephen Curry with his arms over his head during the Warriors' loss to the Celtics
Play
NBA

SI:AM | Learning From the Celtics’ Comeback

The Warriors have never been in this position before.

By Dan Gartland