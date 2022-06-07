Skip to main content
College Football

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands New Job With Athlete Management Firm

Michael Vick is returning to the game of football to work for athlete management firm Levels Sports Group as its head of athletic development, the company announced on Tuesday. Vick will have a role in growing the company’s name, image and likeness (NIL) business.

The former NFL quarterback will work with various top prospects who are sponsored by Level Sports Group, including five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and four-star wide receiver Makai Lemon, who have both committed to USC. Additionally, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei partners with the company.

“I could not be more excited to partner with Levels and work with the talented athletes on their roster,” Vick said in a release, via On3. “As someone who has had success at the highest level of football, I am looking forward to mentoring guys like DJ, Malachi and Makai, and helping them get to wherever they want their football and professional careers to go.”

Vick played college football at Virginia Tech from 1998–2000 before he became a No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL draft, selected by the Falcons. Even though NIL did not exist during his collegiate career, the former quarterback was excited to assist young players as they navigate the new college athletic landscape.

“We have recently seen the limitless opportunities of NIL for young athletes in the college and high school athlete space,” Levels co-founder Justin Giangrande said in a statement. “It was clear to me that Mike wanted to share his knowledge and experience with our talent as our goal is to help them navigate this ever changing space properly. Mike wants to ensure our athletes are making the best business decisions currently while simultaneously setting them up for long-term success.”

Vick last played in the NFL back in 2015 as a backup quarterback for the Steelers. The first six years of his career were spent in Atlanta before he was suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He spent two years in prison for his involvement in an illegal dogfighting enterprise. He returned to the league with the Eagles in 2009, winning the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award a year later.

