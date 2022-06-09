Skip to main content
College Football
Big New Name, Image & Likeness Deals In Ohio State and Virginia
Big New Name, Image & Likeness Deals In Ohio State and Virginia

NCAA Says It’s Investigating ‘Potential Violations’ Regarding NIL

As schools are still getting acclimated with the new NIL policy in college sports, the NCAA is making sure everyone in the industry understands the rules. In a letter obtained by SI’s Ross Dellenger, the NCAA Enforcement said it knows that there are complaints of programs abusing the NIL benefits.

“The enforcement staff is aware of stories reported publicly and other instances in which NIL benefits are potentially being used inappropriately,” it read. “We understand members’ urgency and the need for swift, fair action in connection with the interim policy on NIL.”

Therefore, the NCAA said it is investigating “potential violations of NCAA rules” when it comes to NIL issues. Additionally, the NCAA claims that a lack of public comments on the issues doesn’t mean a lack of progress.

The letter also suggested ways for programs to control NIL abuse in its own program, which includes reporting to NCAA Enforcement when players are illegally contacted by other programs and cooperating with NCAA Enforcement in a quick and timely manner.

However, the letter made sure to acknowledge that the issues they in which they are interested do not involve players.

“The enforcement staff is not focused on the eligibility of current or prospective student-athletes,” the letter read. “As always, the infractions process is primarily concerned with the behaviors of institutional staff members and representatives.” 

The most prominent NIL fight has been about Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M, who Nick Saban accused of taking advantage of their NIL power in attracting recruits and transfers. Additionally, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reportedly said he needs $13 million for the program to keep up with industry.

