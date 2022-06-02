There’s no doubt that Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) has completely changed the college athletics landscape. Some players are now receiving their a share of the monetary pie, as collegiate athletics continue to amass incredible amounts of revenue.

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day understands that as the landscape changes, there is now an added onus on ensuring that players have NIL deals in place, and the role that it now plays in recruiting.

When speaking to 100 members of the Columbus business community on Thursday morning, Day said that he believes it will take $13 million from the local business community to keep the Buckeyes roster intact.

The event on Thursday, which was hosted by the university at the Covelli Center on campus, was to unveil the school’s NIL Corporate Ambassador Program, which is designed to encourage the Columbus community to hire players through the school athletic department. The goal of the initiative is two-fold: players receive internship and educational opportunities, and they also get paid while doing it.

At the event, Day said that Ohio State’s staff has been gathering information regarding the cost of recruiting top-tier athletes to the football program. Through discussions with recruits and their families, Day believes that top quarterbacks require $2 million in NIL money, while offensive tackles and edge rushers require around $1 million.

Day believes if Ohio State can’t meet those thresholds, they are in danger of losing some top recruits to rival schools.

Day and Ohio State are just an example of a larger push in college athletics currently to stay ahead of the curve. With the playing field now changing financially, it is more important than ever before for schools to work with the local business community to ensure program success moving forward.

