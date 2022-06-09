Skip to main content
Son of Ohio State Football Legend Orlando Pace Hoping for Buckeyes Offer

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Orlando Pace carved out a legendary career with the Buckeyes, culminating in becoming the first pick in the 1997 NFL Draft. Now, his son would like to follow in his footsteps.

Landon Pace, a high school tight end who will be part of the 2025 recruiting class, visited Ohio State as part of the university’s latest high school football camp. After the camp ended, Pace said he would love to eventually attend his father’s alma mater.

“That'd be awesome to me. That’d mean the world,” Pace said, via Eleven Warriors. “That'd be great.”

Pace added Ohio State is already a huge part of his life even though he didn’t see his dad play there.

“It means a lot to me,” Pace said. “Growing up here going to games like that, so just to be out here and to compete is a blessing.”

If Pace does ultimately attend Ohio State, he will continue his family’s legacy in more ways than one. Jalen Pace, Orlando’s oldest son and Landon’s brother, accepted a preferred walk-on spot as a linebacker in 2021.

