Former Alabama All-American Robert Stewart died at 55 over the weekend in Charlotte, N.C. His cause of death is unknown.

Stewart played football at the University of Alabama from 1988 to ’91. In his senior season, the defensive lineman finished with 59 tackles, eight tackles for loss and six sacks. Stewart was named first-team All-American and All-SEC that season. The Crimson Tide finished with a 11–1 record and No. 5 national ranking in ’91.

Stewart played under coaches Ray Perkins, Bill Curry and Gene Stallings during his tenure. Curry wrote on his online obituary page, via AL.com.

“Robert was a powerful positive presence every day on our team,” Curry said. “His smile augmented great physical strength so everyone loved and respected him. Godspeed Robert.”

Stewart started his career at Alabama as an inside linebacker and then as a fullback before transitioning to the nose tackle position.

The Saints drafted Stewart in the eighth round of the 1992 NFL draft. However, instead of joining the NFL by the time the season started, Stewart made a career in the Arena Football League.

He played in the AFL for 11 years, competing on five different teams. He was named the AFL’s lineman of the year in 1999 while playing for the New Jersey Red Dogs.