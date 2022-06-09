Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Robert Stewart, Former Alabama All-American, Dead at 55

Former Alabama All-American Robert Stewart died at 55 over the weekend in Charlotte, N.C. His cause of death is unknown.

Stewart played football at the University of Alabama from 1988 to ’91. In his senior season, the defensive lineman finished with 59 tackles, eight tackles for loss and six sacks. Stewart was named first-team All-American and All-SEC that season. The Crimson Tide finished with a 11–1 record and No. 5 national ranking in ’91.

Stewart played under coaches Ray Perkins, Bill Curry and Gene Stallings during his tenure. Curry wrote on his online obituary page, via AL.com.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Robert was a powerful positive presence every day on our team,” Curry said. “His smile augmented great physical strength so everyone loved and respected him. Godspeed Robert.”

Stewart started his career at Alabama as an inside linebacker and then as a fullback before transitioning to the nose tackle position.

The Saints drafted Stewart in the eighth round of the 1992 NFL draft. However, instead of joining the NFL by the time the season started, Stewart made a career in the Arena Football League.

He played in the AFL for 11 years, competing on five different teams. He was named the AFL’s lineman of the year in 1999 while playing for the New Jersey Red Dogs.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson speak during a practice round before a golf tournament.
Golf

PGA Tour to Announce Discipline for LIV Players Thursday, per Report

The Tour is expected to weigh in on the golfers playing in the new tournament this week.

By Daniel Chavkin
celtics hoop
NBA

Celtics’ Hoop Ruled Too Tall After Complaints During Pregame Warmups

Game 3 of the NBA Finals was nearly played under unusual circumstances.

By Nick Selbe
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
Play
NFL

Report: Cooper Kupp, Rams Agree to Three-Year Extension

The new deal for the Rams star wide receiver will reportedly keep him in Los Angeles for the next five years at $110 million.

By Wilton Jackson
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson runs on the field during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.
NFL

Buzbee to Add Texans As Defendants in Lawsuits Against Deshaun Watson

Tony Buzbee, lawyer of the plaintiffs in the Watson cases, said “we believe the Texans organization was well aware of Watson’s issues, but failed to act.”

By Madeline Coleman
Trevon Diggs returns an interception for the Cowboys
NFL

Trevon Diggs Claps Back at Those Criticizing His Interception Numbers

The sophomore cornerback led the league with 11 interceptions in 2021.

By Daniel Chavkin
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23)
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green’s Mom Calls Out Celtics Players Before Game 3

The Warriors forward continues to be the center of drama both on and off the court in this year’s NBA playoffs.

By Madison Williams
Washington Football Team defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio
NFL

Jack Del Rio Apologizes for Controversial Jan. 6 Remarks

The Commanders defensive coordinator apologized for calling the 2021 insurrection at the Capitol a “dust-up.”

By Madison Williams
Tom Brady
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Appears to Tease Return of Classic Bucs Uniform

The Buccaneers star is a fan of the team’s creamsicle uniforms.

By Wilton Jackson