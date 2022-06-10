Oklahoma All-American Jayda Coleman showed off her athleticism Thursday with a spectacular play against Texas in Game 2 of the Women’s College World College Series.

With the Sooners trailing 2–0 in the bottom of the first inning, Longhorns freshman Courtney Day crushed a pitch from freshman Jordy Bahl that threatened to make it over the fence. The hit sent Coleman re-treating toward the warning track where the sophomore standout kept her eyes fixed on the ball while readying herself to make the grab.

What followed next was a home run robbery worthy of a spot on the SportsCenter Top Ten.

Coleman’s incredible leaping catch fired up her teammates and the Sooner faithful alike as OU got out of the inning still only facing a two-run deficit.

Oklahoma, fresh off a 16–1 Game 1 rout, would eventually even the game 2–2 in the fourth inning. The Sooners need one more win to repeat as WCWS champions.

