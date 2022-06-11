Skip to main content
ECU Homers in CWS Regional After Ball Pops Out of Texas OF’s Glove

NCAA baseball’s postseason continued Friday with the Super Regionals, and one game featured a bizarre crucial play.

East Carolina was up 8–7 vs. Texas in the bottom of the eighth in Game 1 of its Greenville Super Regional when third baseman Alec Makarewicz hit a deep fly ball to left field. Longhorns outfielders Douglas Hodo III and Dylan Campbell converged on the ball, but it bounced off Hodo’s glove and into the stands for a leadoff home run.

That was Makarewicz’s second hit of the day, and it sparked a five-run inning for the Pirates on their way to a 13–7 win to begin their series. Hodo had a strong day at the plate, with two hits and two runs including a home run, but this defensive blooper ended up being the play of the day for the wrong reasons.

Game 2 of this series will take place Saturday at 12 p.m. ET, with East Carolina looking to advance to the next round. If Texas wins, game three will be Sunday at the same time.

