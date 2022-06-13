Skip to main content
College Football
Russell Wilson, Anthony Davis and Arch Manning on Today's SI Feed
Jamal Anderson’s Son, a 2023 Recruit, Announces Commitment

As Clemson looks to rebound following a relatively down season, their recruiting class of 2023 just got a jolt of NFL bloodlines.

Jamal Anderson, a four-star linebacker from Mill Creek High School (Ga.) and the son of former Falcons Pro Bowl running back of the same name, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Monday. Anderson chose Clemson over other finalists Utah, Michigan State and USC.

Anderson’s father spent his college career at Utah, so it’s an impressive get for Dabo Swinney and Clemson that they were able to land the linebacker given his father’s alma mater is coming off a successful season in which the Utes won the Pac-12 and nearly beat Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Anderson spoke highly of Clemson’s coaching staff when he explained how he arrived at his decision with Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

“First and foremost it was the relationship I have with the coaches and how they truly make it feel like home,” Anderson said. “Coach Swinney is a great head coach and an even greater person. Coach [Wes] Goodwin along with other coaches on the staff have shown to have great development.”

Clemson finished the 2021 season 10-3 and ranked No. 14 in the final AP Poll, the program’s worst finish since ’14. Anderson said he plans on helping propel the Tigers back to their national championship-contending ways.

“We all like to win and that’s exactly what Clemson does year after year, and I’m excited to be a part of the culture,” Anderson said. “This class we are about to sign is going to be great and I’m confident we can win a national championship.”

