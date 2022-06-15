Army-Navy Game to Be Played In New England for First Time

The schedule for the next six Army-Navy games are now official. In 2023, the Black Knights and the Midshipmen will play at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA for the first time in the history of the rivalry, the game officially announced Wednesday. Then, Washington D.C. will host the 2024 game, followed by Baltimore in 2025, East Rutherford in 2026 and Philadelphia in 2027.

These city and year pairings have a historical backdrop to them. In a press release, the USAA mentioned the Boston Tea Party’s 250th anniversary for the 2023 game, and the 25th anniversary of 9/11 in the 2026 game.

“Our destinations over the next five years provide the Academies with an opportunity to share the economic impact, history and tradition of Army-Navy with a number of communities in diverse geographic areas,” Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk said. “We are certain that each location will present a uniquely accommodating experience for our fans and will make for an incredibly memorable event for our midshipmen and cadets.”

Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie added that many cities wanted to take part in the annual tradition.

“We are looking forward to the pageantry and tradition to be on display for the fans in these cities while providing an opportunity to support the Cadets and Midshipmen,” he said. “We had great interest from many regions and thank the cities who participated in the bid selection process.”

Army and Navy have played an annual football game since 1890, with 90 of the games taking place in Philadelphia, including this year’s matchup. However, the game has been on the move a little more recently, taking place in West Point in 2020 and East Rutherford last season.

According to Joe Kayata, the Kraft Sports and Entertainment Group entered a bid to host the game three times but finally won this time around.

Navy won 14 straight games vs. Army from 2002 to ’15, but Army has now won four of the last six games between the two teams.

