Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football
Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Says His Comments Were Not About Ohio State
Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Says His Comments Were Not About Ohio State

Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman Clarifies Comments About OSU Academics

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman clarified his comment about Ohio State’s academics, saying in a follow-up interview that he would never disrespect his alma mater.

Speaking Tuesday on 97.1 The Fan with former Buckeye teammates Bobby Carpenter and Anthony Schlegel, Freeman said that he did not disparage Ohio State’s academic prowess in an interview with CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. He claimed that he was misquoted by Dodd and that “key words and context” were missing from the viral quote.

“I wanted to set the record straight in that I was misquoted by Dennis Dodd in this article, and key words and context were missing from the quote that upset a lot of people that I care about,” Freeman said, per The Columbus Dispatch. “I’m very proud of my two degrees from Ohio State. I would never discredit the quality of education those degrees represented.”

The quote in question emerged in a CBS Sports interview over the weekend, in which Freeman seemed to imply that Ohio State players weren’t required to meet the same academic demands as those that are expected of his Notre Dame players.

“If you don’t go to class [at places like that]?” Freeman said rhetorically during the CBS interview. “Okay, take some online classes, show up for your appointments. At Notre Dame, you’re forced every day to go to class.”

Watch college football online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Speaking Wednesday on 97.1 The Fan, Freeman explained that he would never say that Ohio State players don’t go to class, implying that the original CBS Sports story left out the word “if” at the beginning of his quote.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“The only reason Ohio State and Cincinnati were referenced was because they are large schools with a large student body in comparison to Notre Dame, which is a small school with 8,500 students,” Freeman added, per Ashton Pollard of On3. “That’s why it was important for me to reach out to you. I wanted to make sure what I said was accurately reported.

“If Marcus Freeman says ‘You don’t go to class at places like that,’ that changes the entire narrative… So that’s what I wanted to make sure I get cleared up. I would never disrespect Ohio State. I would never say you don’t go to class.”

The current version of Freeman’s interview with Dodd does include the word “if.” An earlier, archived version of the story begins the quote with “You don’t go to class [at places like that]?” 

Freeman continued, saying he didn’t believe that he’d said anything disparaging about Ohio State in the CBS Sports interview until James Laurinaitis, his former Buckeyes teammate who is now on the Notre Dame coaching staff, told him Tuesday about the stir that the quote had caused on social media.

“I would never disrespect Ohio State,” Freeman told Carpenter and Schlegel. “I would never say you don’t go to class. I went to class. I’m sure you did. We made sure we went to class. I would never say that and never disrespect my alma mater.”

More CFB Coverage:

For more Notre Dame coverage, go to Irish Breakdown. 

Breaking
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

YOU MAY LIKE

Jabari Smith
NBA

NBA Draft 2022: Final Top 100 Prospect Rankings

With the NBA draft a week away, here's the latest analysis on the best players in the class.

By Jeremy Woo
Shaquille O’Neal looks on before Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Celtics at Chase Center.
Extra Mustard

Report: Shaq Paid for Entire NYC Restaurant’s Dinner

He also reportedly left the staff “the biggest tip they’ve ever received.”

By Joseph Salvador
AP22165718693719
Play
Betting

Avalanche-Lightning Stanley Cup Final Begins Tonight

Plus, Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals odds update, NFL line movement and more news from around the league.

By Kyle Wood
Baker Mayfield on the Browns and Sam Darnold on the Panthers.
Play
NFL

Will the Panthers Trade for Baker Mayfield?

Plus, should Carolina regret passing on Justin Fields? And answering more mail on Sean Payton’s trade value, when we’ll see an 18-game season and more.

By Albert Breer
San Francisco Giants players Brandon Crawford, Joc Pederson, Luis Gonzalez and Mike Yastrzemski celebrate after defeating the Royals.
Extra Mustard

Giants Warm Up in Shirts Poking Fun at the Pederson-Pham Feud

The team offered some free fantasy football advice to those that agreed with Pham.

By Zach Koons
Naasir Cunnigham
Play
College Basketball

Most Popular 2024 Hoops Recruits During Unlimited Contact Period Launch

We zeroed-in on 10 players who likely got the most attention from top college as the NCAA's unlimited contact period commenced on June 15.

By Jason Jordan
Lightning players celebrate with Andrei Vasilevskiy
Play
NHL

SI:AM | It’s Upstart vs. Dynasty in the Stanley Cup Final

Can the Lightning make it three Stanley Cups in a row?

By Dan Gartland
Feb 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) looks on during the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.
Play
Betting

Lightning-Avalanche Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Betting Preview

Best bets and analysis for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final as the Avalanche welcome the two-time defending champion Lightning.

By Frankie Taddeo