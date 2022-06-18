Duke’s Joey Baker Transferring to Michigan

Former Duke forward Joey Baker will transfer to Michigan for his fifth and final year of eligibility, per Sports Illustrated’s Jason Jordan. Baker retweeted Jordan’s message, appearing to confirm the news.

As Jordan notes, Baker ultimately chose to transfer to Michigan after meeting with coach Juwan Howard and after the team’s Sweet 16 run in the NCAA tournament back in March. The forward felt like Michigan “provided the best opportunity to make an impact on a championship caliber team.”

Watch college basketball online with fuboTV: Try for free!

On May 18, the graduate student announced he was entering the transfer portal after four seasons with Duke. He started in four games out of 89 appearances during his Blue Devil career. Baker averaged 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists combined over four seasons.

Baker helped the Blue Devils to a 32–7 overall 2021–22 record and to a Final Four run before Duke lost to UNC in the NCAA tournament. Last season also marked coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last year at Duke after 42 years leading the program.

This decision comes just two months after Baker underwent hip surgery. He appeared on crutches during his May graduation from Duke.

Michigan had two available forward positions open on their roster after freshmen Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabaté opted to stay in next week’s NBA draft and not return to the collegiate program. Baker will fill one of the two open scholarship positions.

More CBB Coverage:

For more Michigan coverage, go to Wolverine Digest.