Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College
50 Years of Title IX: The Defining Moments of Women’s Sports
50 Years of Title IX: The Defining Moments of Women’s Sports

50 Years After Title IX, the Struggle for Gender Equity Continues—in Sports and Beyond

The landmark equality law must be protected—and its reach expanded—to build a stronger, more inclusive legacy for the next generation.

This summer we celebrate 50 years of Title IX—a game-changer for women and girls in sports. Before this crucial federal protection, girls made up only 7% of high school athletes. With virtually no sports scholarships available to women, female college athletes taped together uniforms. And they faced blatant discrimination, on the court and off. Indeed, 60 years ago, a young girl playing her first tournament at the Los Angeles Tennis Club was forced to step out of a group photo—because she was wearing shorts, not a skirt.

When she arrived at college, she noticed many male athletes received athletic scholarships, but there was no financial assistance for female tennis players. Nationwide, female athletes received 2% of college athletic budgets.

To make ends meet, she had two jobs—one as an elementary school playground director and another handing out equipment in the locker room—despite being one of the best tennis players in the nation.

Even when she won the U.S. Open, she was still paid less than the male champion—joining eight other women tennis players to sign a $1 contract in protest.

That young girl was me, Billie Jean. Moments like that inspired me to lobby for Title IX and establish the Women’s Tennis Association and the Women’s Sports Foundation, which defends women’s and girls’ access to sports to this day.

King faced blatant discrimination during her tennis career, both as a young girl and at the pro level.

King faced blatant discrimination during her tennis career, both as a young girl and at the pro level.

Title IX changed the landscape of sports forever by prohibiting sex-based discrimination in any educational activity receiving federal funding. Pre–Title IX, nearly 300,000 girls and 30,000 women played high school and college sports; today, participation has jumped to more than 3.4 million girls and 215,000 women.

Yet the struggle for gender equity—in sports and beyond—continues. Today, women and girls not only have fewer sports opportunities than boys and men, but also high school girls have fewer sports opportunities than boys had in 1972. Since the passage of Title IX, the proportion of female coaches has plummeted. Women constitute half of the student body of NCAA Division I schools, but their teams and programs receive just a third of athletic and recruiting budgets.

Furthermore, transgender athletes now face a widespread attack on their rights to play and compete. We’ve watched with horror as anti-trans-athlete legislation sweeps the nation. While we can and should have a respectful dialogue regarding evidence-based research and the appropriate standards for elite competition, banning transgender athletes altogether is not the answer.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Walker currently serves as the 10th president of the Ford Foundation.

Walker currently serves as the 10th president of the Ford Foundation.

As the founder of the Women’s Sports Foundation and the president of the Ford Foundation, we are both committed to strengthening Title IX and extending its protections to all. We were encouraged last year, when the U.S. Department of Education confirmed that Title IX shields all students from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. In other words, sports equality without LGBTQ inclusion is not equality at all. Discrimination against cisgender women and girls in sports and discrimination against transgender athletes both stem from the very same, unjust place: a rigid, exclusionary notion of femininity. The sooner we dispose of these notions and welcome all athletes into the game, the better. Because when we push for equality in sports, we open the door to diversity and inclusion across fields, and in the very fabric of our society.

Decades of research shows girls who play sports earn better grades, see more success in male-dominated fields and lead healthier lives. These benefits remain, even when they leave their sport—92% of female C-suite level executives are former athletes, and half played sports at the collegiate level.

For trans athletes, who already contend with higher rates of depression or suicide, sports can be a powerful lifeline. LGBTQ athletes report lower rates of depression, and transgender students in states with inclusive athletic policies are 14% less likely to consider suicide.

We must continue working not only to level the playing field, but also to evolve the game. Alongside the National Women’s Law Center and the Women’s Sports Foundation, the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative is leading the Demand IX initiative—so Title IX protections are enforced and expanded. The Women’s Sports Foundation, through its most recent report, 50 Years of Title IX: We’re Not Done Yet, is also urging policy changes that will help to realize the full potential of the law, including girls of color and disabled girls, broadening anti-discrimination protection for all athletes.

And at the Ford Foundation, we know that philanthropy can be a powerful tool against inequality—so we are developing strategies to offer long-lasting and significant financial support to transgender communities. In June, we joined the Trans Futures Funding Campaign Pledge to defend against bans on sports participation and gender-affirming health care.

Our history shows—and our present affirms—that we can never take anyone’s fundamental rights for granted. Only through sustained action will we, together, build a stronger, more inclusive legacy for the next generation of athletes. 

More Title IX 50th Anniversary Coverage:

The Title IX Torch Carriers
• 50 Years of Title IX: How One Law Changed Women’s Sports Forever
These Women Are Setting a New Standard for College Athletes
Title IX Timeline: The Defining Moments of Women’s Sports

YOU MAY LIKE

Elle-evate_key_visual_REV_1
NBA

Charece Williams Gee Is Inspiring Change on the Court, in the Boardroom and Beyond

The Under Armour executive is driving change as the company celebrates 25 successful years and goes into overdrive for a booming future.

By Bryna Jean-Marie
Jalen Hurts screams in celebration for the Eagles.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football PPR Rankings, Auction Values

There is no offseason! Get the updated fantasy football rankings and auction values for the 2022 NFL season.

By Michael Fabiano
Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owners and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, unveil their NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans.
Play
NFL

Congress Announces Intent to Issue Subpoena for Dan Snyder

The Commanders team owner declined an invitation to testify during the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on Wednesday.

By Madeline Coleman
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) after Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against Colorado Avalanche on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Play
Betting

Avalanche-Lightning Game 4 Betting Preview

Bets and analysis for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Avalanche and Lightning. The Avalanche lead the series, 2-1.

By Frankie Taddeo
A USC football helmet.
College Football

USC QB Commit Expects to Earn $1M in NIL Deals by Enrollment

He has already signed a lucrative NIL Deal before his senior year has even started.

By Joseph Salvador
Atlanta Falcons Drake London
Play
Fantasy

Rookie-Only Draft Review: SiriusXM Fantasy Dirt Dynasty League

A closer look at how a recent rookie-only dynasty draft played out with Michael Fabiano and friends.

By Michael Fabiano
CBS Sports’ Jamie Erdahl interviews Blake Bortles after a Jaguars game.
Media

Report: Jamie Erdahl to Replace Kay Adams on ‘GMFB’

The CBS Sports broadcaster lands a major new hosting gig.

By Dan Lyons
Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette (11) runs to second base on a ground-rule double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022.
MLB

Six Takeaways on MLB’s First All-Star Fan Voting Update

For the most part, the fans got it right, but there were still a few snubs in the results released on Tuesday.

By Will Laws