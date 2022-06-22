USC commit Malachi Nelson is the No. 2 recruit in the 2023 class behind only Arch Manning. Unlike Manning, he has decided to cash in on name, image and likeness deals already.

Nelson told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that he expects to agree to nearly a million dollars in endorsement deals by the time he enrolls at USC after the 2022 season. He also shared that he already signed an NIL deal with The h.wood Group, a Los Angeles-based global hospitality firm with more than 30 restaurants and clubs.

“It’s cool to be a part of it and be at the front of everything that’s happening, especially in the high school space,” Nelson told ESPN. “It’s good to get to this point where people are getting rewarded for what they do. It’s amazing to be at the front of it.”

California was the first state to allow high school students to profit from NIL deals and the future Trojan is already enjoying the spoils. He bought himself a 2022 Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe and brought his mother to tears when he presented her with her “dream purse” from Louis Vuitton.

Nelson was originally committed to Oklahoma but after Lincoln Riley took the USC job, Nelson wasn’t far behind. The Los Alamitos high school signal-caller will follow him to the Pac-12, where he’ll hope to live up to expectations.

More CFB Coverage:

For more USC coverage, go to All Trojans.