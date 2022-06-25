Nebraska junior starting offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili announced on Saturday that he will miss the entire 2022 season due to a failed drug test.

The Cornhusker posted a statement on his social media apologizing for what happened.

“I would like to apologize to my family, teammates, coaches, and Husker fans for my error in judgement,” Nouili said. “It is an honor to be a part of this football program and represent this university, and I do not take that responsibility likely. Thanks to Coach [Scott] Frost, our athletic and university administration for allowing me to continue to be part of this program in 2023.”

Coach Scott Frost released a statement on Nouili’s situation, stating that he and the program support him during this time.

”We will fully support Nouredin Nouili as he continues his academic career at the University of Nebraska,” Frost said in a statement, per ESPN. “He is an outstanding young man, who made a mistake that will force him to miss the 2022 season and forfeit a year of eligibility. Noure will be a full participant in practice this fall, and we look forward to him resuming his playing career in 2023.”

The German native joined Nebraska’s program as a walk-on ahead of the 2021 season. He was placed on full scholarship in November after being named the starting left guard. As of now, he will be able to take the field again as a senior in 2023.

