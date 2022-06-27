Kirk Herbstreit’s Son Names Dream College Program

Kirk Herbstreit is as recognizable a face as college football has. His renowned career as an analyst for ESPN and co-host of the popular College GameDay show have made him a star well beyond his Ohio State circles, where he played quarterback for the Buckeyes for four seasons from 1989 to ’92.

Now, Herbstreit’s youngest son, Chase, is approaching a decision on where to continue his football career.

Chase is currently a sophomore quarterback for St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, and still has a ways to go in his playing development. But when it comes to college football, he has no doubts that Ohio State is the preferred destination.

“Ever since I was a little kid it was [Ohio State],” Herbstreit said, per Patrick Murphy of 247Sports. “It’s the only option.”

Herbstreit’s other three sons have all played college football. Tye and Jake each played at Clemson, though Jake transferred to Ohio State to focus on academics. Zak Herbstreit was a walk-on freshman for the Buckeyes last season, and is a tight end.

As Chase continues in his high school career, he said he was grateful to have his father’s guidance to lean on and develop into a better and more mature quarterback.

“The main thing he’s taught me is just the mental state,” Chase said. “Just if you throw a pick, just get the next play. Don’t worry about the last play that you did. Just try to get better the next rep.”

