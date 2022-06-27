Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Kirk Herbstreit’s Son Names Dream College Program

Kirk Herbstreit is as recognizable a face as college football has. His renowned career as an analyst for ESPN and co-host of the popular College GameDay show have made him a star well beyond his Ohio State circles, where he played quarterback for the Buckeyes for four seasons from 1989 to ’92.

Now, Herbstreit’s youngest son, Chase, is approaching a decision on where to continue his football career.

Chase is currently a sophomore quarterback for St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, and still has a ways to go in his playing development. But when it comes to college football, he has no doubts that Ohio State is the preferred destination.

“Ever since I was a little kid it was [Ohio State],” Herbstreit said, per Patrick Murphy of 247Sports. “It’s the only option.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Herbstreit’s other three sons have all played college football. Tye and Jake each played at Clemson, though Jake transferred to Ohio State to focus on academics. Zak Herbstreit was a walk-on freshman for the Buckeyes last season, and is a tight end.

As Chase continues in his high school career, he said he was grateful to have his father’s guidance to lean on and develop into a better and more mature quarterback.

“The main thing he’s taught me is just the mental state,” Chase said. “Just if you throw a pick, just get the next play. Don’t worry about the last play that you did. Just try to get better the next rep.”

More CFB Coverage:

For more Ohio State coverage, go to Buckeyes Now

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jaden Rashada
College Football

Report: Miami QB Recruit Agrees to $9.5 Million NIL Deal

The four-star California quarterback reportedly turned down more lucrative offers to choose the Hurricanes.

By Thomas Neumann
Villanova head coach Jay Wright walks on the court during a practice session before the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four.
College Basketball

Wright Doesn’t See Himself Taking Another College Basketball Job

The former Villanova coach emphatically dismissed the idea of joining another college program.

By Zach Koons
Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during a game at the Barclays Center.
Play
NBA

What a Kevin Durant Trade Would Probably Look Like, per Report

A deal for Durant would reportedly be as costly as another superstar’s trade back in 2019.

By Joseph Salvador
Kyrie Irving
Play
NBA

2022 NBA Free Agency: Top 25 Players Who Could Be Available

Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine, James Harden and Kyrie Irving headline list of players who could possibly be on the market.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Oct 8, 2020; Paris, France; Iga Swiatek (POL) celebrates match point during her match against Nadia Podoroska (ARG) on day 12 at Stade Roland Garros.
Tennis

Who Are the Favorites at Wimbledon?

Breaking down the men's and women's draws for the third major of the year.

By Jon Wertheim
Bryce Harper walks off the field vs. San Diego after getting hit in the thumb by a pitch.
Play
Fantasy

Betting/Fantasy Notebook: Bryce Harper Out, Yankees and Astros on Collision Course

Harper’s injury hurts Phillies’ chances and sends fantasy managers in search of help.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) looks on from the sidelines against the Bills.
NFL

Luke Kuechly Will Call Games for Panthers This Season

He’ll be in the booth for seven games this upcoming season.

By Joseph Salvador
kyrie irving (2)
Extra Mustard

Kyrie Irving Asked Whether He Still Wants to Play for the Nets

Irving’s future with Brooklyn remains cloudy, so one reporter decided to ask the All-Star point guard about his plans.

By Nick Selbe