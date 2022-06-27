Report: Miami QB Recruit Agrees to $9.5 Million NIL Deal

In the aftermath of four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada's commitment to Miami on Sunday, large numbers are being thrown around in regard to the value of a NIL deal he reportedly will receive.

Rashada is poised to earn $9.5 million for his name, image and likeness in an agreement with billionaire Miami booster John Ruiz, sources told On3.com. If that figure is correct, it's the largest known NIL deal to date for a recruit.

But Rashada, a rising senior from Pittsburg, Calif., passed up an even more lucrative offer from University of Florida supporters, according to On3. That deal would’ve been worth $11 million, multiple sources told On3. In addition to Miami and Florida, Rashada was being recruited by LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

The NCAA has specifically prohibited using NIL as recruiting inducement, but the lines are blurry at this point in terms of interpretation and enforcement of that rule.

Ruiz disputed the On3 report Monday in a Twitter post, writing in part, “The report by on3.com is inaccurate as it relates to Jaden Rashada. I have never spoken to Mr. Caspino about Jaden Rashada.”

Michael Caspino, a California attorney active in the NIL space, is one of the sources cited in the On3 report. It’s unclear whether Ruiz is disputing the entirety of the report or merely certain details.

Earlier this month, Sports Illustrated reported the NCAA is investigating NIL deals at Miami, although Ruiz told SI he is confident that he is handling such dealings in accordance with NCAA rules.

“I’m extremely comfortable with what we are doing,” Ruiz told SI. “I have nothing to hide. … The NCAA is trying to wrap their hands around this sudden change of environment. They’re trying to figure out how the landscape is working.”