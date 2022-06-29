Skip to main content
Four-Star WR Nathaniel Joseph Commits to Miami After Spurning Clemson

Two weeks ago, four-star 2023 wideout Nathaniel Joseph withdrew his pledge to Clemson. On Tuesday, he announced he committed to the Miami for next fall.

The Edison High School (Miami) senior tweeted out his commitment video Tuesday, saying “Dream come true.”

It was expected that Joseph would stay in the area after he decided not to go to Clemson.

“I just love it,” Joseph said, via InsideTheU. “I’m a diehard ‘Cane. I have been a ‘Cane. This is my destiny. You know, it’s a dream come true. Why put on for someone else's hometown when I can put on for my own?”

Joseph listed new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, previously at Michigan, as one of the reasons he wanted to go to the U.

“I love everything about Miami,” Joseph said. “Even when I sit down and watch film with Coach [Josh] Gattis and go over how he wants to use me—he breaks it down like no other. He lays it out plain and clear how he wants to use me and shows me how I can make an impact in his offense. I mean, it’s just great.”

This news comes shortly after tight end prospect Reid Mikeska also backed out of his pledge to Clemson to instead commit to Miami. The 2023 freshman class also includes four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, who reportedly is already set to earn millions in an NIL deal.

Joseph is the 16th-ranked wideout in 247Sports’ rankings for the class of 2023. In his junior season, he caught 41 passes for 832 yards and 12 touchdowns.

