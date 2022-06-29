Mississippi State and coach Mike Leach have reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension, according to the Clarion Ledger. ESPN confirmed the news of a new deal that ties Leach to the program through the 2025 season.

Leach has completed two years of his initial four-year deal with the Bulldogs, with which he earns roughly $5 million annually. The extension will give him a raise and he’ll now make $5.5 million per year.

State law caps the length of contracts for state employees to just four years. Leach has an 11–13 record since he joined Mississippi State in 2020. Before that, he spent 10 seasons at Texas Tech and eight seasons at Washington State.

Just last year, the Bulldogs posted a 7–6 record and will hope that Leach can make the program more of a force in the dreaded SEC West.

