Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Mississippi State Gives Mike Leach Contract Extension, per Report

Mississippi State and coach Mike Leach have reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension, according to the Clarion Ledger. ESPN confirmed the news of a new deal that ties Leach to the program through the 2025 season.

Leach has completed two years of his initial four-year deal with the Bulldogs, with which he earns roughly $5 million annually. The extension will give him a raise and he’ll now make $5.5 million per year. 

Watch College Football online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

State law caps the length of contracts for state employees to just four years. Leach has an 11–13 record since he joined Mississippi State in 2020. Before that, he spent 10 seasons at Texas Tech and eight seasons at Washington State.

Just last year, the Bulldogs posted a 7–6 record and will hope that Leach can make the program more of a force in the dreaded SEC West. 

More CFB Coverage:

For more Mississippi State coverage, go to Cowbell Corner. 

Breaking
FuboTV
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs

YOU MAY LIKE

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred before Game 1 of the 2021 World Series between the Astros and Braves at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Manfred Said It’s ‘Ridiculous’ People Think He Hates Baseball

He touched on some of the criticisms and hate he has gotten recently.

By Joseph Salvador
A blue and white NCAA banner.
College

NCAA Transformation Committee Will Keep Coaching Staff Limits in Place For This Season

Co-chairs Greg Sankey and Julie Cromer talk to Sports Illustrated about the board’s challenges around the transfer portal, Division I membership and scholarships.

By Ross Dellenger
Wizards guard Ish Smith (4) drives to the basket past a Cavaliers defender.
NBA

Report: Ish Smith to Join 13th Team After Wiz, Nuggets Trade

The veteran point guard has redefined what it means to be a journeyman.

By Zach Koons
USWNT celebrates Kelly O’Hara goal against Colombia.
Soccer

USWNT Beats Colombia In Final Tuneup for WWC, Olympic Qualifying

An own goal and a strike from Kelley O’Hara after a lightning delay gave the U.S. a comfortable 2-0 victory.

By Associated Press
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard
NBA

Report: Blazers Set to Offer Lillard Massive Two-Year Deal

The 31-year-old is still at the center of Portland’s plans.

By Dan Lyons
Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (10) looks on during the third period of a game against the Lightning.
NHL

Report: Panthers’ Duclair Suffered Offseason Achilles Injury

While his exact return timeline remains unclear, the All-Star forward is expected to miss significant time.

By Zach Koons
Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reacts after defeating the Bengals during Super Bowl LVI.
Extra Mustard

Odell Beckham Jr. Commissioned Eye-Opening Painting of Himself

The big piece of art illustrates how difficult his time with the Browns was.

By Joseph Salvador
AC-Milan-Serie-A-Title-Playoff
Soccer

Playoff to Decide Serie A Title in Event of First-Place Tie

Previously, the head-to-head record had been used as the first tiebreaker between teams finishing on the same number of points.

By Associated Press