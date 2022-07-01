Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football
USC, UCLA Reportedly in Negotiations to Leave the PAC-12 for the Big Ten
USC, UCLA Reportedly in Negotiations to Leave the PAC-12 for the Big Ten

Pac-12 Says It Will ‘Explore All Expansion Options’ in Statement

The Pac-12 released its second statement since news broke that USC and UCLA were leaving the conference for the Big Ten, this time touching on the idea of expanding. 

“The Pac-12 Board of Directors met this morning and authorized the Conference to explore all expansion options. The 10 university presidents and chancellors remain committed to a shared mission of academic and athletic excellence on behalf of our student-athletes.”

The Big Ten officially voted to add the two California schools to the conference on Thursday night, and sources told Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger that it was an unanimous decision. Following the vote, several schools—most from the Pac-12—contacted the Big Ten about joining the league, though no further expansion is expected imminently.

One of the largest questions looming over college football is what the conference structures will look like following last summer’s Texas–Oklahoma move to the SEC and now USC–UCLA to the Big Ten. The Trojans and Bruins are set to join their new league in August 2024, while the Longhorns and Sooners will jump to the SEC no later than 2025. 

Watch College Football online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Following Thursday’s news, college sports media members and fans questioned the Alliance, which was formed by Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 after Oklahoma and Texas announced their move to SEC. But, it was a “gentleman’s agreement,” as Dellenger described, among the other three conferences with the purpose to help stabilize college football.

Now, that might not be the case. A source told Dellenger that The Alliance “probably ceases to exist now.”

The Pac-12 said in its statement Thursday night following the official announcement of USC and UCLA’s move that they were “extremely surprised and disappointed.” 

The shocking move began when the two schools approached the Big Ten several months ago. Sources told Dellenger that the two Los Angeles programs’ message to the Big Ten boiled down to this: They were leaving the Pac-12, and would the Big Ten want them. A Big Ten source told told Dellenger, “You have to be a moron to not think about it. They would have gone somewhere else if we said ’no.’”

More College Football Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jun 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at Wrigley Field.
MLB

MLB Trade Deadline Primer: What to Know With a Month to Go

By Matt Martell
FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) moves up court during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Los Angeles after a warrant was issued, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The details of the arrest and the charges were not immediately available. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)
NBA

Bridges’s Wife Shares Injury Photos From Alleged Domestic Abuse

The 24-year-old was charged with felony domestic abuse following his arrest in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

By Jelani Scott
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant Game 3 of 2022 NBA playoffs first-round series vs. Celtics
Play
Betting

Suns, Heat Title Odds Rise Amid Reports of Kevin Durant’s Trade Request

If and when the Nets trade their superstar, championship odds will change drastically for multiple NBA teams.

By Kyle Wood
Wide shot of a Money in the Bank qualifying match on WWE Raw
Play
Wrestling

Preview and Predictions for WWE’s ‘Money in the Bank’

Here’s why Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch should capture the briefcases on Saturday in Las Vegas.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer
Malcolm Brogdon takes a shot during Pacers vs. Celtics.
Play
NBA

Report: Celtics Trade for Pacers Star Malcolm Brogdon

He will head to his third team after injuries limited him in 2021–22.

By Dan Lyons
Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber, left, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against Atlanta Braves pitcher Jesus Cruz during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Play
Betting

Marlins-Nationals, Cardinals-Phillies, Angels-Astros Plus-Money Bets

Plus-money bets and analysis for Friday’s Marlins-Nationals, Cardinals-Phillies and Angels-Astros games.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Megan Rapinoe and Simone Biles.
Olympics

Rapinoe, Biles to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

The sports stars are among the 17 recipients of the prestigious award this month.

By Dan Lyons
Malachi Nelson
Play
College Football

College, High School Football Stars Talk USC, UCLA to the Big Ten

From Heisman contenders to prep stars, California natives share excitement following USC and UCLA's move to the Big Ten

By John Garcia Jr.