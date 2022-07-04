Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Two Steps That Could Push Notre Dame to Join the Big Ten

Days after a seismic shift in the college football landscape, many observers are watching to see how independent titan Notre Dame will react.

In the wake of Thursday's whirlwind departure from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten by USC and UCLA, speculation is rampant that the Big Ten isn't done expanding. The next move likely belongs to Notre Dame, one industry insider told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde. However, the insider mentions that there is no timetable for a decision by the Fighting Irish.

A source familiar with the thinking inside Notre Dame's athletic department told Forde that the school's likely preference is to remain independent. However, Forde listed two issues that could nudge the Fighting Irish toward the Big Ten: the fates of the Atlantic Coast Conference and College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame has been a member of the ACC in all sports except football and ice hockey since 2013, but it's possible that the mighty Southeastern Conference could pursue ACC elites such as ClemsonFlorida State and North Carolina. Meantime, while the Fighting Irish currently have a path to the national championship via their affiliation with the CFP, the playoff is only currently contracted to exist through January 2026.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Given recent news, the ACC and CFP don't seem as stable as they did just a week ago.

"The vast majority of the writing assumes a playoff, and that it's going to get bigger," the industry source told Forde. "I'm not sure about that assumption."

If either the ACC or CFP become imperiled or diminished in a rapidly evolving college sports world, Notre Dame could be compelled to join the Big Ten, which has sought the school's membership for decades.

Only one thing seems certain: the college football world will be closely watching South Bend to see what future course Notre Dame plots.

More Conference Realignment Reaction:

Breaking
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and wide receiver Mike Evans (13) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Mike Evans Reveals What Tom Brady Texted Him Before He Un-Retired

The Pro Bowl receiver revealed how the legendary QB informed him of his decision to return to the Buccaneers.

By Jelani Scott
notre dame football
Play
College Football

Source: Notre Dame Has One Preference Amid Conference Realignment

The Irish remain independent in football, though the shifting landscape of conference realignment raises questions about the program’s future affiliation.

By Nick Selbe
Guaranteed Rate Field
MLB

White Sox Cancel Fireworks in Wake of Highland Park Shooting

The club released a statement that it will play Monday night, but will forgo the post-game fireworks celebration.

By Thomas Neumann
Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on during the first half of Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.
WNBA

Brittney Griner Appeals to President Biden Amid Detention in Russia

The WNBA star, who has been detained since February, wrote an emotional letter asking the president for help.

By Thomas Neumann
juan soto (1)
MLB

Juan Soto Avoids Damage to Calf After Undergoing MRI

The star outfielder had to leave Sunday’s game against the Marlins, and is considered day-to-day.

By Associated Press
Notre Dame players take field in South Bend for spring football practice.
Play
College Football

Notre Dame Will Play the Realignment Waiting Game—Because They Can

Notre Dame has long had academic prestige, football and financial success and the autonomy of FBS independence, but will college sports’ instability affect that?

By Pat Forde
Von Miller
NFL

Bills' Von Miller Intends to Play Until Eve of 40th Birthday

Buffalo pass-rusher hopes to evoke the longevity of superstars such as Tom Brady, Bruce Smith.

By Thomas Neumann
joey chestnut (1)
Extra Mustard

Joey Chestnut Takes Down Protestor During Hot Dog Eating Contest

En route to his 15th career win at the famous Fourth of July event, Chestnut had to contend with a protestor while chowing down.

By Nick Selbe