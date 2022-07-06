Brexten Green, a redshirt freshman receiver on the Emporia State football team, died Saturday after he jumped off a cliff into Grand Lake in northeast Oklahoma. He was 20.

The Grand River Dam Authority received a call around 6:30 p.m. Saturday concerning a man jumping into the lake at Dripping Springs but never resurfacing, according to KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City.

Officials at the university confirmed that Green died in the accident.

Green was preparing to start his second year at the school after redshirting his freshman season. Ken Hush, the president of Emporia State, said in a campus-wide email that Green was also pursuing a degree in business administration.

Garin Higgins, the football coach at Emporia State, said the death of Green was a “terrible day” for the program.

“Brexten (Green) was a great teammate who cared so much about this football program,” Higgins said in a statement. “It showed in his competitive spirit, his work ethic and his willingness to be there for his teammates.”

Prior to entering Emporia State, Green was a standout multisport athlete at Cashion High School. In football, he was an All-State wide receiver and defensive back, helping the Wildcats secure an Oklahoma Class A state championship in 2020. As a senior, he recorded 1,720 receiving yards, 409 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns.

Even more, Higgins described Green as the typical ESU player who was devoted to excellence.

”He was committed to being the best player he could be and would have developed into a great player for us because of those characteristics,” Higgins said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Brett and LaMae and the entire family.”