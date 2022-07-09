Skip to main content
UConn Commit: Jim Mora Says His ‘Goal’ Is for Program to Join ACC

New UConn football coach Jim Mora is bringing a ton of experience to the position, having been a head coach for multiple NFL franchises and UCLA. Therefore, he is bringing a big vision to his new role.

Jackson Harper, one of UConn’s recruit in the 2023 class, said Mora told him he wants UConn to join a power five conference in the future.

“First of all, he explained that he has a goal of joining the ACC within the next few years,”Harper said, via Mike Anthony of CT Insider. “Obviously, they have to have a few respectable seasons for the ACC to really take them seriously. But he also talked about how there are no professional teams in Connecticut, so if you can just get the attention and respect of everyone in Connecticut, we will have a good fan base.”

UConn football currently operates as an independent team, after leaving the American Conference after the 2019 season. So with the state of conferences in college football as unstable as ever, thanks to USC and UCLA’s defection to the Big Ten, it is certainly reasonable for UConn to aim at joining a power five conference.

However, they are probably going to have to win more games than they have recently. The Huskies haven’t had a winning record since 2010 and have lost double digit games in each of their last three seasons. Since 2016, and not including the canceled 2020 season, UConn has only won 10 games total.

In UConn’s 2022 schedule, they are set to play three ACC teams in Syracuse, Boston College and NC State. In order to impress the ACC, the Huskies probably need to show out in those games.

