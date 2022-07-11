Skip to main content
Former Michigan Football Coach Gary Moeller Dies at 81

USA TODAY Sports photo

Former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller died Monday, the school announced. He was 81.

Moeller guided the Wolverines to a 44-13-3 record in five seasons from 1990 through ’94, including a 4–1 mark in bowl games. The zenith of his Michigan tenure was a Rose Bowl victory over Washington on Jan. 1, 1993. Under his leadership, the team won three Big Ten titles.

Prior to succeeding Bo Schembechler as Wolverines head coach, Moeller served as a Michigan assistant coach for 18 years (1969–76, 1980–89). Moeller also held the head coaching role at Illinois for three seasons (1977–79), posting a 6-24-3 record.

Later in his career, he served as interim head coach of the NFL’s Lions, going 4–3 to end the 2000 season as a replacement to Bobby Ross. He also spent time as an NFL assistant at Detriot as well as with the BengalsJaguars and Bears.

The Wolverines finished in the top 10 of the AP three consecutive seasons to start Moeller’s head coaching tenure with Michigan, including a No. 5 ranking in 1992. Desmond Howard won the Heisman Trophy under Moeller in ’91. Moeller resigned from Michigan in May ’95, days after being arrested for disorderly conduct and assaulting a police officer in Southfield, Mich.

Moeller played at Ohio State under head coach Woody Hayes in the early 1960s and began his college coaching career under Schembechler at Miami of Ohio in the late ’60s.

Moeller is survived by his wife, Ann, and children Susan, Amy, Molly and Andy, a former Wolverines linebacker and captain. The funeral will be held Saturday in Moeller’s hometown of Lima, Ohio.

