Texas Tech plans to invest $200 million into a project designed to improve the university’s football facilities, the school announced Monday.

The renovation, scheduled to get underway in late November, will include the construction of four-story south end zone building that will enclose Jones AT&T Stadium and also connect to an expanded Dustin R. Womble Football Center. Texas Tech says the project will result in the largest contiguous football complex in the country.

“This is a historic day as we announce our intentions to construct what will be the premier football facility in the Big 12 Conference and nationally,” Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt said in a statement. “This facility, when completed, will not take a backseat to any other school in the country.”

The south end zone building will feature a number of amenities, including an expanded concourse and club level, coaching offices, home and visitor locker rooms and premium suites. On top of the building, Texas Tech plans to build a new Double T scoreboard.

The Womble Football Center will add a second floor, complete with new team and position meeting rooms, and will connect to the south end zone building through a skybridge. The training facility will also feature a 6,000-plus square foot multi-purpose walkthrough area.

Texas Tech has not yet raised the $200 million in fundraising, but the project expects to break ground immediately after the regular season home finale against Oklahoma on Nov. 26, pending approval from the school’s Board of Regents. Construction is expected to be completed before the 2024 football season.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the future of our football program and what this facility will do in terms of player development and recruiting,” Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire said. “The support for Texas Tech Football is real and it is passionate, and this project will position us at the top echelon of college football on a yearly basis. We are thankful for the support of so many of our donors who have already contributed and are planning to give to this facility.”

