College Football

Deion Sanders Teases New Commercial With Nick Saban: ’No Beef’

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders recently took exception with a comment from Alabama counterpart Nick Saban, but any animosity between the two luminaries appears to be in the past.

Sanders fiercely denied Saban’s allegation that Jackson State had “paid a million dollars” to flip coveted recruit Travis Hunter from Florida State. Given that Sanders and Saban have co-starred in a successful series of Aflac commercials, observers wondered if that advertising partnership would continue.

Sanders ended that speculation Tuesday by teasing their latest commercial shoot in Los Angeles. Along with a brief behind-the-scenes clip of Sanders and Saban together in baby blue blazers, Sanders posted, “Two GOATs, one duck, no beef” using emojis.

“No beef” presumably means that Saban’s controversial comment is water under the bridge.

The coaches playfully interact in the behind-the-scenes clip below.

Daily Cover: Seri Pak’s South Korean Surrogate Children Own the LPGA

