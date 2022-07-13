Skip to main content
Oklahoma State Wrestler Accused of Sexual Assault, No Longer on Team

AJ Ferrari, a 2021 NCAA wrestling national champion at Oklahoma State, is reportedly no longer in the team after being accused of sexual assault.

On Wednesday, the Stillwater Police Department confirmed that Ferrari is a suspect in a sexual assault case that occurred on July 2.

“The case is currently under investigation by our Criminal Investigations Unit,” SPD said in a statement. “SPD is committed to thoroughly investigating these cases. Once the investigation is complete the case will be submitted to the Payne County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of filing charge.”

Seth Duckworth of the Pistols Firing blog reports a woman filed for a protective order July 5 against Ferrari, but the decision for Ferrari to leave the program was made before that. The program confirmed Ferrari's departure. 

Ferrari’s attorney texted a statement to Oklahoma State’s student newspaper, The O’Colly

“The allegations against AJ are false. It is unfortunate that a student athlete can become a target primarily because of their status as an elite athlete. AJ is cooperating with law enforcement and is confident the truth will come out. He appreciated his time at Okla State, but he and the university mutually agreed a change was appropriate.”

Ferrari chose Oklahoma State as the top high school wrestling recruit in the country in the class of 2020. As a freshman Ferrari went 20–1 overall on his way to an NCAA championship at the 197-pound weight class, becoming the third true freshman to win a title. He began the ’21–22 season 10–0 but suffered season-ending injuries during a car accident in January.

Breaking

