Steve Spurrier Says Clemson ‘Could Slide Right Into the SEC’

With college football realignment still in the process of taking shape, one sports legend says he thinks a marquee program would look great in the conference he was once a part of.

Steve Spurrier thinks Clemson could “slide right into the SEC” as powerhouse programs continue to jump ship left and right.

“When I coached at Duke, Clemson was actually like an SEC school in the ACC,” Spurrier told USA Today Sports. “That was before FSU, Syracuse and Virginia Tech (joined the ACC). When you played Clemson, they looked like SEC guys.”

During his coaching days, Spurrier used to coach Duke, South Carolina and Florida. He remembers the Tigers of the 1980s and the national championship they won in ’81.

“Their defensive guys were a little bit bigger, a little bit faster,” Spurrier said of Clemson’s ‘80s teams. “They just lined up and tried to smash you. That was their style of offense.”

“They certainly could slide right into the SEC,” he added, per USA Today Sports.

Spurrier’s comments follow the earth-shattering news that both UCLA and USC are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. All the while, it’s been about a year since it was announced that Oklahoma and Texas are leaving the Big 12 for the SEC by 2025.

Geographically and performance wise it would make sense. The ACC has managed not to lose any programs just yet but that could very well change soon.

