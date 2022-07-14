Big 12 Officials Coordinator Speaks Out on ‘Horns Down’ Criticism

Sorry college football, the ‘Horns Down’ rule still stands.

Big 12 officials coordinator Greg Burks announced the decision in 2019 that the gesture would result in a penalty if directed toward a Texas player, coach or fan. And it seems that still stands as Burks doubled down on the decision on Thursday.

“Please, the state of Oklahoma: I make no offense. You don’t have to send me e-mails … It’s not about Horns Up or Horns Down. It’s about the manner that you do anything on the field toward an opponents”



Burks added, “It’s when you do it, who you do it to and which manner you do it.”

Horns Down has been one of the more controversial moves embraced by college sports, particularly by Big 12 rivals like Oklahoma. Burks said the celebration would not be flagged in 2019 as long as it is employed in a non-taunting manner.

Earlier this year, Zac Collier was supposed to sing the national anthem at the Men’s College World Series, but the opportunity was pulled after he made the gesture at a Texas–Oklahoma State Women’s College World Series game.

Texas’s ‘Hook ’Em Horns’ sign originated in November 1955, according to ESPN’s Dave Wilson. The first reported use of the ‘Horns Down’ gesture came from a Baylor fan in 1963, per Wilson.

