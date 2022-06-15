Zac Collier was supposed to perform the national anthem at the Men’s College World Series, which begins on Thursday, June 16. However, his opportunity was rescinded due to a Horns Down gesture he used ahead of a Women’s College World Series game.

The 27-year-old Texas A&M alum used the gesture at the Texas–Oklahoma State WCWS game last week. The Horns Down sign is used against Texas fans, who typically do Horns Up.

Following this incident, Collier was emailed regarding his gig, purportedly from the College World Series of Omaha, Inc. In a screenshot posted by Collier to his Facebook page, the NCAA said that they "have documented proof that he made offensive gestures and mockery of a participating team ... and we do not feel comfortable allowing him to perform."

“I’m a neutral party and showing my support or lack of support for a certain team after the anthem, I can see how somebody could be upset with that," Collier said, via ESPN. “But the reason I posted wasn’t because I was upset that they said, ‘Hey, you shouldn’t have done that.’ It was because they called the Horns Down an offensive gesture. They said I mocked the other team. Those words specifically, are why I posted about it. Saying that I’m making a mockery of a participating team because I put a Horns Down is ridiculous.”

Collier was scheduled to perform ahead of Game 9 in Omaha after earning a spot from an extensive audition process of over 100 applicants. He told ESPN that he has no regrets, though, except for missing his Aggies make their first CWS trip since 2017.

The singer admitted that he doesn’t think the Horns Down gesture is offensive because it’s all apart of the Texas sports rivalry. This instance isn’t going to make him stop doing it, either.

“You know, if I’m going to do the Horns Down, I’m going to do the Horns Down,” Collier said. “I don’t think anybody’s going to stop me from doing it.”

