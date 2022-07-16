Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Troy Bowles, Son of Bucs Coach Todd Bowles, Commits to Georgia

Troy Bowles, the son of Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, announced on Twitter he has committed to play college football at Georgia.

According to 247 Sports, Troy is the No. 2 rated linebacker, and the No. 44 overall player, in the recruiting class of 2023. Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma and Arizona State were Bowles’s other finalists.

Under Kirby Smart, Georgia has been one of the best teams at landing and developing top tier linebacker recruits. In 2018, they landed two top three, and four top 11, linebacker recruits, including ’22 first round pick Quay Walker.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In 2019, the No. 1 overall recruit, Nolan Smith, committed to Georgia as a defensive end, but is currently one of the program’s core linebackers. That year the Bulldogs also landed Nakobe Dean, who played a key role in last season’s national championship team. From 2020 to ’22, Georgia recruited five more top 11 linebackers total out of high school.

By attending Georgia, Troy Bowles has decided to go a different path from his father. Todd Bowles played defensive back at Temple for four years before playing a successful career in the NFL.

More CFB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

USAC driver Bobby East looks on from the sidelines before a race.
Racing

NASCAR Driver Bobby East Killed in Stabbing, Police Say

The former USAC Rookie of the Year was 37 years old.

By Daniel Chavkin18 minutes ago
CBS broadcaster Tony Romo smiles and looks on before the AFC Championship Game between the Titans and the Chiefs.
Play
Media

Tony Romo Reacts to Troy Aikman, Joe Buck’s Huge ESPN Deals

The former Cowboys quarterback just inked a humongous contract extension himself in 2020.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
May 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Charles Oliveira reacts for his fight against Michael Chandler during UFC 262 at Toyota Center.
MMA

Oliveira, Makhachev Meet for Vacant Lightweight Title at UFC 280

Pay-per-view event takes place Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground1 hour ago
James Harden stands on the Rockets court in front of a Houston logo.
Play
NBA

James Harden Shares Why He Still Considers Houston ‘Home’

The Sixers guard still has a soft spot for his former city.

By Daniel Chavkin3 hours ago
Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter of a game against the Cavaliers.
Play
Extra Mustard

Kyrie Irving to Play in Drew League Before LeBron Saturday

The two former teammates are both poised to take the court Saturday in Los Angeles.

By Zach Koons3 hours ago
Braves third baseman Austin Riley runs the bases for Atlanta.
Play
MLB

Riley, Espinal, Anderson, Cronenworth Added to All-Star Game

Due to substitutions, Atlanta, Toronto and L.A. each have another All Star.

By Daniel Chavkin3 hours ago
Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) watches his solo home run against the Mariners during the ninth inning of a game at Nationals Park.
MLB

Report: Juan Soto Rejects $440 Mil Offer, Available for Trade

One of the best hitters in all of baseball may be on the move.

By Zach Koons4 hours ago
Ayton_Paul
Play
NBA

The Ripple Effects of Deandre Ayton Returning to the Suns

Here’s a quick breakdown on what the Ayton signing means for Phoenix, Indiana and the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.

By Rohan Nadkarni4 hours ago