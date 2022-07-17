Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

UCLA offensive lineman Thomas Cole shared his decision to retire from football on Saturday in a social media post disclosing that he attempted suicide earlier this year.

Cole, a redshirt freshman who did not play during the 2021 season, posted a statement detailing the mental health struggles that led to his near suicide, the role the experience played in leading him to announce his retirement and his “much brighter outlook” after receiving help while away from the program.

“I haven’t been present at the Wasserman facility for the past six months. This is because at the start of 2022 I made an attempt to take my own life,” Cole wrote. “At first I was regretful that I survived my attempt, but thankfully due to the people at the UCLA hospital, Paradigm residential treatment, and my therapist Meg, I have come to a much brighter outlook for my own future.

“After many months of thorough consideration I have come to the conclusion that football is not conducive for my mental health, and there is more to my life than the game of football,” he continued. Cole then acknowledged the impact of his former coaches and teammates, thanking fellow O-linemen Benjamin Roy, Garrett DiGiorgio, Noah Puleali, and Taka Mahe for bringing him “so much joy and laughter in a time of immense personal suffering.”

“For these friendships I am forever thankful. I will miss competing and the game of football. But I will mostly miss the people it has brought into my life,” he said.

Cole, who was born three hours away from UCLA in San Luis Obispo, Calif., ended his statement by vowing to always root for the Bruins. The former four-star recruit also thanked those who helped him at the school before closing his letter with message of encouragement to anyone who may be dealing with similar mental health challenges.

“I will forever cheer on the Bruins and wish the football program nothing but success,” he said. “Everyone I interacted with at UCLA, from coaches to teachers, tutors and more thank you so much! You all have had a great impact in my life. For all of those who may be struggling, you are not alone and you are loved. It is ok to ask for help. Thank you to my family for being so loving during this process of learning to live again.”

Cole’s decision comes a little more than a month after UCLA defensive back Martell Irby announced he was retiring, citing mental health challenges.