Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Shane Beamer Dances to Soulja Boy Ahead of SEC Media Days in Video

While at SEC Media Days, a typically mundane and proper affair, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and his players decided to put a little bit of a comedic twist to it all with some help from their social team.

In a video posted on Twitter, the 45-year-old coach can be seen walking into the team’s film room before getting handed a Gamecocks hat and some sunglasses while Soulja Boy’s “Turn My Swag On” plays in the background. 

Of course, a microphone is waiting for him in the room and the lights cut out as he proceeds to dance to the 2008 hit. Players appear seemingly out of nowhere in the background and dance while flashing their phone flashlights with the lights out. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

South Carolina is Beamer’s first stop as a head coach after holding several assistant roles with multiple programs stretching back to his days as a graduate assistant for Georgia Tech in 2000. In his first year with South Carolina during the ’21 campaign, he capped off the 7–6 season with a 38–21 victory over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. It was the first time since ’18 that the program was eligible for a bowl game. 

More CFB Coverage:

Daily Cover: What’s the Blueprint For Turning This Into a Rugby Country? Depends Who You Ask. 

Breaking
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks

YOU MAY LIKE

USMNT right back Shaq Moore
Soccer

Nashville SC Signs USMNT Right Back Shaq Moore

Moore will hope to get back onto the U.S. radar in time for the World Cup after moving to the MLS club.

By Associated Press7 minutes ago
Texans running back Darius Anderson (30) stretches at minicamp practice.
NFL

Texans’ Anderson Charged With Burglary With Intent to Assault

The 24-year-old is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment Wednesday.

By Zach Koons8 minutes ago
Matthew Stafford
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Data: Quarterback Target Tendencies

Knowing which positions are targeted the most by different QBs can help with draft decisions.

By Michael Fabiano13 minutes ago
Zack-Steffen-Loan-Boro
Soccer

USMNT GK Steffen Completes Loan to Middlesbrough

Zack Steffen will hope a temporary move from Manchester City will put him in position to start for the U.S. at the World Cup.

By Associated Press20 minutes ago
Joe Biden speaks into a microphone during a speech at Max S. Hayes High School in Cleveland.
Play
WNBA

Biden Aims to Punish Captors of Americans Amid Griner Detention

A recently signed executive order also plans to increase the flow of information to the families of those that are detained abroad.

By Associated Press52 minutes ago
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis could be on a crash course
Play
Boxing

Why a Garcia-Davis Fight Needs to Happen

There are obstacles that need to be cleared, but in Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis boxing has two fighters who could put on a show and attract a major audience.

By Chris Mannix1 hour ago
Nick Saban during SEC Media Days on July 19, 2022.
College Football

Saban Says He Has ’No Issues or Problems’ With Jimbo Fisher

The Alabama coach added that he will always take criticism to self-assess himself.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A. J. Brown throws out a first pitch before a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park.
Play
Betting

Eagles Over/Under Wins Total Betting Breakdown

The Eagles made the playoffs as the 7-seed last season with a 9-8 record and their over/under for the upcoming season at SI Sportsbook is 8.5 wins.

By Jennifer Piacenti1 hour ago