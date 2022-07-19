While at SEC Media Days, a typically mundane and proper affair, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and his players decided to put a little bit of a comedic twist to it all with some help from their social team.

In a video posted on Twitter, the 45-year-old coach can be seen walking into the team’s film room before getting handed a Gamecocks hat and some sunglasses while Soulja Boy’s “Turn My Swag On” plays in the background.

Of course, a microphone is waiting for him in the room and the lights cut out as he proceeds to dance to the 2008 hit. Players appear seemingly out of nowhere in the background and dance while flashing their phone flashlights with the lights out.

South Carolina is Beamer’s first stop as a head coach after holding several assistant roles with multiple programs stretching back to his days as a graduate assistant for Georgia Tech in 2000. In his first year with South Carolina during the ’21 campaign, he capped off the 7–6 season with a 38–21 victory over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. It was the first time since ’18 that the program was eligible for a bowl game.

