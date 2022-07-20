Skip to main content
Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith Arrested on DWI, Weapon Charges

Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday on multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, marijuana possession and unlawfully carrying a weapon, according to the Brazos County jail records.

He posted the bonds, totaling $8,000, later the same day. 

The receiver was scheduled to appear at the SEC Media Days alongside coach Jimbo Fisher, defensive back Demani Richardson and offensive lineman Layden Robinson on Thursday. As of 11:45 a.m. ET, there had not been any comment from the program about the arrest or his status. 

According to the Houston Chronicle, Smith was stopped for speeding after 2 a.m., and police found a “rolled joint of marijuana” and a gun with a “full magazine and a round chambered” when searching the vehicle. Police discovered he was in possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

Both Smith and the passenger reportedly denied owning the gun or marijuana. 

Smith was a captain for the Aggies last season.

