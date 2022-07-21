Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College
USC, UCLA Reportedly in Negotiations to Leave the PAC-12 for the Big Ten
USC, UCLA Reportedly in Negotiations to Leave the PAC-12 for the Big Ten

Gavin Newsom Demands Explanation From UCLA for Big Ten Move

Ahead of the UC Board of Regents meeting on Wednesday, California governor Gavin Newsom made it clear that he wants UCLA to provide more reasoning behind its decision to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten with USC.

“The first duty of every public university is to the people—especially students,” Newsom said, via the Los Angeles Times. “UCLA must clearly explain to the public how this deal will improve the experience for all its student-athletes, will honor its century-old partnership with UC Berkeley, and will preserve the histories, rivalries, and traditions that enrich our communities."

The governor previously expressed his thoughts on the situation, admitting that UCLA did not warn or discuss the decision with the board ahead of the announcement. The move especially gets messy due to the fact that UCLA is a public school (USC is private) and part of the University of California school system.

Because of this, Newsom also noted that the board is worried about UCLA’s partnership with UC Berkeley, especially as the conference’s media rights deal will ultimately diminish in value when it loses UCLA in 2024.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The media rights deal is partially why the Bruins decided to leave the Pac-12. UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond previously explained that part of the push for the conference move was based on the athletic department being in “significant debt.” With a new massive media rights deal in the Big Ten expected soon, UCLA will be set to earn a huge chunk of cash every year.

More College Sports Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Jordan Miller (91) celebrates with the turnover chain after recovering a fumble.
College Football

Mario Cristobal Confirms Miami’s Getting Rid of Turnover Chain

The infamous sideline accessory debuted in 2017, as the Hurricanes defense totaled 31 takeaways that season.

By Madison Williams26 minutes ago
joe lacob
NBA

Report: Warriors Owner Lacob Fined $500,000 for Luxury Tax Comments

Lacob recently called the NBA’s luxury tax system “very unfair” in a podcast appearance.

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago
LeBron James high fives Fred VanVleet with Stephen Curry cheering on during the NBA All-Star game.
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry's LeBron Joke Goes Viral at The ESPYS (Video)

The Warriors star poked fun at his rival while hosting the ESPYS.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Jul 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; The 2022 MLB All Star Game logo at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play
MLB

2022 MLB All-Star Game Drew Record-Low TV Viewership

This year’s Midsummer Classic saw a sharp dip in the ratings from 2021.

By Wilton Jackson2 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Championship Game in 2022.
Play
NFL

Report: Browns Not Expected to Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

Cleveland sounds confident in backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett if Deshaun Watson ends up being suspended by the NFL.

By Madison Williams2 hours ago
Florida player Anthony Richardson talks with the media during SEC Media Days.
Play
College Football

Anthony Richardson’s Time In the Spotlight Is Here

Florida’s unquestioned leader is going through a rebrand off the field and a coaching transition on it. Now, he’s poised to be “the guy” for the Gators.

By Richard Johnson2 hours ago
james harden
Play
NBA

Report: James Harden Agrees to Two-Year Deal with 76ers

The former MVP recently declined his player option for next season in order to take a pay cut and remain on the team.

By Nick Selbe2 hours ago
Joe Buck
Play
Extra Mustard

Joe Buck Trended on Twitter During the All-Star Game Because Fans Missed Him

MLB fans reluctantly admitted they missed him calling a big game.

By Jimmy Traina10 hours ago