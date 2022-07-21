Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football
Kirby Smart States the Conditions Surrounding the Pandemic Left Him Burnt Out
Kirby Smart States the Conditions Surrounding the Pandemic Left Him Burnt Out

Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi Makes Bold Claim About Michigan State, Big Ten

Pittsburgh lost to Michigan State in the Peach Bowl last year, but apparently, the Spartans still weren’t impressive to the Panthers.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said he believes if quarterback Kenny Pickett played in that game, it would’ve been a completely different game.

“He’s a 21 point difference, ok. Michigan State gets their butt kicked in,” Narduzzi said on Bazzy’s Black and Gold Banter. “It’s at least a 14-point difference if Nick Patti plays the whole game.”

Pickett chose to sit out the game to prepare for the NFL Draft, where he went No. 20 to the Steelers. Patti was Pickett’s backup but had to leave the game early due to a shoulder injury.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Still, Pitt was up 21–10 heading into the fourth quarter behind third-stringer Davis Beville, but Michigan State scored 21 straight to win 31–21. However, that comeback didn’t leave a strong impression on Narduzzi.

“You talk about Big Ten and SEC and ACC, If that’s one of the best Big Ten teams, let’s go to the Big Ten and win it every year,” he said. “I don’t want to hear about this Big Ten dominance and SEC dominance.”

Pittsburgh had their best season under Narduzzi last year, winning double-digit games for the first time since 2009. They don’t play a Big Ten team this year, with West Virginia and Tennessee as their big non-conference matchups, but next time Pittsburgh does play a Big Ten team, there will definitely be pressure on the Panthers to win regardless of the situation.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking
Pittsburgh Panthers
Pittsburgh Panthers

YOU MAY LIKE

Buffalo Bills James Cook
Play
Fantasy

Running Back ADP Report

Evaluating running back average draft positions to assess value, upside and risk.

By Shawn Childs6 minutes ago
Usman Nurmagomedov
MMA

Usman Nurmagomedov Extends Family Legacy in Bellator 283 Bout

Khabib in his corner, the No. 3-ranked lightweight welcomes his next challenge at Bellator 283.

By Justin Barrasso10 minutes ago
dCOVmlb.LO2
Play
MLB

The Top Baseball Stories to Follow Over the Next Few Months

You ready for a frantic finish to the MLB season? It’s going to be epic!

By Tom Verducci14 minutes ago
An unidentified player practicing for Santos FC
Soccer

Brazilian Club Santos Investigated for Alleged Illegal Child Work

An Associated Press source alleges that 75 children under the age of 13 worked for the club without contracts, rights or pay.

By Associated Press51 minutes ago
United States center Brittney Griner (15) reacts against Japan in the women's basketball gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Play
WNBA

Curry Leads Powerful Message About Brittney Griner at the ESPYs

The NBA star was joined by Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith on stage to discuss the WNBA star’s detainment in Russia.

By Madison Williams9 hours ago
New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph (80) runs.
Play
NFL

Report: Buccaneers Signing Veteran Tight End Kyle Rudolph

The former Viking and Giant will replace Rob Gronkowski as Tampa Bay’s primary tight end.

By Madison Williams10 hours ago
California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference after touring the Stockton Vaccination Hub in April 2021.
Play
College

Gavin Newsom Demands Explanation From UCLA for Big Ten Move

The California governor previously expressed that the school didn’t warn or discuss the decision with the UC Board of Regents.

By Madison Williams10 hours ago
Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Jordan Miller (91) celebrates with the turnover chain after recovering a fumble.
College Football

Mario Cristobal Confirms Miami’s Getting Rid of Turnover Chain

The infamous sideline accessory debuted in 2017, as the Hurricanes defense totaled 31 takeaways that season.

By Madison Williams11 hours ago