SEC Football Preseason Media Poll Has Been Released

The media poll for the SEC football champion was released on Friday, and Alabama earned the most votes for the seventh consecutive year.

Out of 181 possible votes, the 2022 College Football Playoff title runners-up received 158 votes. The 2022 national champions, Georgia, earned the second most votes, although it was nowhere close to Alabama, with 18.

Georgia was picked to win the Eastern Division, while Alabama was selected to win the Western Division. This 2021 SEC championship rematch is what most media members believe will happen for the ’22 season. Alabama won 41–24 in last year’s meeting; however, Georgia got its revenge when winning 33–18 in the national championship shortly after.

On top of leading the SEC with most championship votes, Alabama also led the conference with most All-SEC player selections ahead of the 2022 season with 19.

Three other SEC schools earned first place votes for the championship: South Carolina (3), Texas A&M (1) and Vanderbilt (1).

Fans were surprised to see Vanderbilt received a vote for the SEC champion, especially after the team went 2–10 overall and 0–8 in the SEC last year.

The media poll has only correctly predicted the SEC champion nine times since 1992.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Alabama coverage, go to Bama Central.