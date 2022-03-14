Sources: South Carolina Fires Frank Martin After 10 Seasons

South Carolina has parted ways with men's basketball coach Frank Martin, sources tell Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde. Martin had just completed his 10th season with the program, guiding the Gamecocks to an 18-13 record.

Martin's dismissal makes South Carolina the sixth SEC program to change head coaches this year. The Gamecocks began the season 1-4 in conference play but won eight of their last 13 games, losing in the second round of the SEC tournament.

In Martin’s 10 seasons at the helm, South Carolina made just one NCAA tournament appearance, though it was a memorable run. The Gamecocks made a surprise run to the Final Four in 2017 as a No. 7 seed, marking the program’s first-ever Final Four appearance. South Carolina won a combined 51 games in two seasons from 2015 to '17, and finished with a conference record of .500-or-better in five of the last seven years.

Prior to his arrival in Columbia, Martin coached Kansas State for five seasons, guiding the Wildcats to the NCAA tournament four times. He made it past the first round in all four appearances, culminating with a run to the Elite Eight in 2010.

South Carolina has made the NCAA tournament just twice since 1998.

More College Basketball Coverage: