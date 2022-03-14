Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball

Sources: South Carolina Fires Frank Martin After 10 Seasons

South Carolina has parted ways with men's basketball coach Frank Martin, sources tell Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde. Martin had just completed his 10th season with the program, guiding the Gamecocks to an 18-13 record.

Martin's dismissal makes South Carolina the sixth SEC program to change head coaches this year. The Gamecocks began the season 1-4 in conference play but won eight of their last 13 games, losing in the second round of the SEC tournament.

In Martin’s 10 seasons at the helm, South Carolina made just one NCAA tournament appearance, though it was a memorable run. The Gamecocks made a surprise run to the Final Four in 2017 as a No. 7 seed, marking the program’s first-ever Final Four appearance. South Carolina won a combined 51 games in two seasons from 2015 to '17, and finished with a conference record of .500-or-better in five of the last seven years.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Prior to his arrival in Columbia, Martin coached Kansas State for five seasons, guiding the Wildcats to the NCAA tournament four times. He made it past the first round in all four appearances, culminating with a run to the Elite Eight in 2010.

South Carolina has made the NCAA tournament just twice since 1998.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady after a touchdown.
Extra Mustard

Arians Shares Epic Text Response to Brady’s Un-Retirement

The Buccaneers coach was understandably excited.

By Zach Koons
UAB guard Jordan Walker (10) holds up a piece of net after the team’s win over Louisiana Tech in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Conference USA men’s tournament in Frisco, Texas, Saturday, March 12, 2022. UAB won 82-73.
Play
NCAA Betting

The 12-seeds for Bettors to Target Against 5-Seeds in March Madness

The 5-12 matchup is always a good opportunity for bettors to target underdogs. Analyzing the potential upsets in this year’s bracket.

By Frankie Taddeo
nfl-free-agent-grades-mitch-trubisky-steelers
Play
NFL

2022 NFL Free Agency Grades: Analyzing Every Major Move

Breaking down the major signings as they happen. Mitch Trubisky, Alex Cappa, Chase Edmonds and more.

By Conor Orr
Zach Ertz
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
matt olson
Play
MLB

Report: Braves Land All-Star 1B Matt Olson in Trade With A’s

It appears the Freddie Freeman era in Atlanta is coming to an end

By Nick Selbe
Reggie Wayne at the 2022 NFL combine.
Play
NFL

Reggie Wayne Joins Colts As Receivers Coach

He played 14 seasons in Indianapolis and was a key part of the team’s Super Bowl run.

By Joseph Salvador
Iowa’s Tony Perkins and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey go for a loose ball
Play
College Basketball

Brackets Beware: This Year’s March Madness ‘Extreme Teams’

Purdue, Texas Tech and Iowa are among those elite on one end of the floor and average, at best, on the other. Here’s why that matters.

By Molly Geary
fernando tatis jr (5)
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Fernando Tatis Jr. Has Broken Wrist

Padres star and top fantasy pick expected to miss three months.

By Jennifer Piacenti