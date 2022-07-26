Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Jim Harbaugh Names Michigan’s Four Goals for Upcoming Season

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh spelled out his goals for the 2022 season on Tuesday—and it’s safe to say the 58-year-old has big ones. 

At Big Ten Media Days, the Wolverines coach said his four goals for the upcoming season are to “beat Ohio State [and] Michigan State in the same year, win the Big Ten championship and win the national championship.” 

In 2021, Michigan achieved two of those goals. The Wolverines beat Ohio State in a 42–27 win en route to a Big Ten Championship victory over Iowa. The team, however, did lose to Michigan State, their only loss of the regular season. The selection committee picked Michigan as the No. 2 seed in the playoff, though it lost to future College Football Playoff champion Georgia in the semifinal at the Orange Bowl. 

A quarterback battle is brewing in Ann Arbor as Harbaugh will look to pick the signal caller who has the best chance of leading the Wolverines to their four goals. Quarterback Cade McNamara returns after a season that saw him start all 14 games and throw 210 passes for 2,576 yards on 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. J.J. McCarthy returns for his sophomore campaign after appearing in 11 games last season, throwing for 516 yards on 34 completions and five touchdowns. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In June, the head coach said the battle would be “competitive.” On Tuesday, he reiterated that sentiment and said the criteria he is looking for in his starting quarterback is the player who plays “the best,” how many times the QB leads the team to a touchdown and who has the best playmaking ability, per Anthony Broome of On3.

The Wolverines will open their schedule against Colorado State on Sept. 3, hoping to reach all their goals and finally get their hands on a national championship trophy—something the team hasn’t held since 1997. 

More CFB Coverage:

For more Michigan coverage, go to Wolverine Digest 

Breaking
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan Wolverines

YOU MAY LIKE

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Play
NFL

NFL Training Camp Tour: Bills Have Loaded Roster

The AFC East champions are loaded with talent as they work to sort out playing time at corner, wide receiver, defensive line and running back.

By Albert Breer6 minutes ago
Luis Suárez playing for Atlético Madrid.
Play
Soccer

Luis Suarez Says He’s Returning to Uruguayan Side Nacional

The former Barcelona striker began his professional career with Nacional before leaving for Europe in 2006.

By Andrew Gastelum20 minutes ago
Justin Jefferson practicing with the Vikings.
Play
NFL

Jefferson Wants to Be First WR to Reach 2,000 Receiving Yards

Only two players in NFL history have eclipsed 1,900 receiving yards in a season.

By Joseph Salvador47 minutes ago
Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette looks on during a game against the Chiefs.
NFL

Report: Former Raiders DB Damon Arnette Arrested

The 25-year-old was released by the team last November after a series of off-the-field incidents.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
Former Broncos tight end Jake Butt (80) speaks to the media following rookie minicamp drills in 2018.
Play
Media

Former Michigan Star TE Jake Butt Lands Big Ten Network Job

He’ll head to the booth alongside a former Ohio State linebacker.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
jimmy garoppolo
Play
NFL

Report: 49ers Have ‘Moved On’ to Lance After Garoppolo Meeting

San Francisco had previously given Garoppolo’s agents permission to seek a trade for the quarterback.

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago
Giancarlo Stanton rounds the bases after hitting a home run for the Yankees.
MLB

Yankees Place Slugger Giancarlo Stanton on Injured List

The club has recalled outfielder Tim Locastro from Triple-A to fill the roster vacancy.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the New England Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium.
Play
NFL

Belichick Notes Mac Jones’s ‘Dramatic Improvement’ Entering Season

The quarterback enters his second year in the league.

By Daniela Perez1 hour ago