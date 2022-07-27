Skip to main content
Coach K’s Grandson Pleads Guilty to DWI Charge, per Report

Michael Savarino, a former Duke player and Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the driving while impaired charge he faced stemming from a November traffic stop, according to Raleigh News & Observer’s Stephen Wiseman.  

As part of a plea agreement, charges related to drinking under the age of 21 and running a stop sign were reportedly dismissed. According to Wiseman, Savarino paid $300 in court costs and fines, did 24 hours of community service and will be on unsupervised probation for six months. 

Savarino, who will be playing for NYU next season, and Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick by the Magic in this year’s draft, were both involved in the traffic stop incident. Banchero’s charge of aiding and abetting DWI is reportedly still pending, and his court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, per the N&O. 

Savarino was pulled over after running through a stop sign, police say. After showing signs of impairment, he was given a breathalyzer test, which showed a blood alcohol content of .08%. Savarino was taken into police custody, while Banchero was “released at the site of the traffic stop,” per Wiseman.

