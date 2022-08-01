Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Reportedly Considering Offer to Join ESPN

Former Florida coach Dan Mullen is considering an offer to join ESPN as a studio analyst, according to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

Mullen, 50, has made guest appearances for the network in the past, including last year after he was fired by the Gators in November before the 2021 season came to an end. 

He is expected to accept the latest offer from ESPN, per McMurphy.

Following a nine-year stint at Mississippi State, Mullen took over the Florida job in ’18. He was fired last season following an overtime loss to Missouri, which dropped the Gators to 5–6 on the year.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Mullen ended his time at Florida with a 34–15 record. He was replaced by former Louisiana coach Billy Napier, who was hired last December.

Earlier this spring, Mullen agreed to become a “contributing resource” for the football team and athletic department at Lake Oconee Academy, a high school in Georgia.

More CFB Coverage:

Daily Cover: Will Jacob deGrom Get the Last Laugh? 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
NFL

NFLPA, Deshaun Watson Release Joint Statement Ahead of Ruling

Reports indicate a decision could come Monday.

By Mike McDaniel13 minutes ago
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during training camp practice.
Play
NFL

Report: Deshaun Watson Disciplinary Ruling Expected Monday

If there is a suspension, both the NFL and the NFLPA will have the opportunity to appeal.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
Deebo Samuel before the NFL championship game with the 49ers.
NFL

Report: Deebo Samuel, 49ers Agree to Three-Year Extension

The deal reportedly includes $58.1 million guaranteed.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Kyler Murray has agreed to a long-term contract that will keep the quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2028 season. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
NFL

Warren Moon: Kyler’s Homework Clause A ‘Slap in the Face’ to Black QBs

The Hall of Fame QB criticized the controversial addendum the Cardinals removed from Murray’s new contract last week.

By Jelani Scott2 hours ago
mike trout
MLB

Mike Trout Reports Progress, Update Regarding Back Injury

The outfielder hasn’t played since July 12 after going on the injured list for the first time this season.

By Nick Selbe3 hours ago
England celebrates winning the Women’s Euro final
Play
Soccer

Football Has Come Home: The Magic of England’s Run to Euro Glory

One year after the Three Lions’ penalty-kick shootout loss at Wembley, the Lionesses clinched the nation’s first Euro title in front of their home support.

By Andrew Gastelum4 hours ago
michael jordan
NBA

Michael Jordan Pays Tribute to 11-Time NBA Champion Bill Russell

The Bulls legend paid his respects to Russell’s legacy, calling him a pioneer: “He paved the way.”

By Nick Selbe4 hours ago
Bill Russell
Play
NBA

Remembering Bill Russell: The Greatest Winner in Sports

The Celtics icon and 11-time NBA champion leaves a profound impact, on and off the court.

By Jack McCallum4 hours ago